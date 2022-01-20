Bill Murray Surprises New York Parkgoers with Performance of “I Feel Pretty”: Watch

Bill Murray was feeling charming, stunning, entrancing, and more on Wednesday, surprising New York’s Washington Square Park by performing a suite of songs including “I Feel Pretty.”

The venerable actor was stumping for his upcoming film New World which documents his 2021 concert at the Acropolis in Athens. As he was at the Acropolis, he was supported in Washington Square by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez.

Murray serenaded passerby with “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from Porgy and Bess, even inviting the crowd to sing along, according to Page Six. He also recited “Dog” by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, flounced through West Side Story‘s “America,” and pirouetted to “I Feel Pretty.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The performance ended abruptly when Murray announced, “The cops say we have to turn off the microphones. Let’s rip this place apart!” Check out footage of the surprise performance below.

New Worlds comes to select theaters on February 2nd. Murray recently appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and joined a reunion of the original Boys in Gray on Fallon. Last year, he let slip that he filmed a scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Stumbled into Bill Murray singing “I feel pretty” with a classical trio in WSP. I love New York so so much. pic.twitter.com/rlYjdWwTCj — Murray Levison (@MurrLevison) January 19, 2022

Just another day in NYC…Bill Murray singing “I Feel Pretty” in Washington Square Park with Jan Vogler on the cello Advertisement Via: bigcmayer(IG) pic.twitter.com/NM5jZU5c4g — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) January 19, 2022

Bill Murray puts on surprise musical performance in NYC park https://t.co/tFRhO7B8W6 pic.twitter.com/y1f1vqPSgf — Page Six (@PageSix) January 20, 2022