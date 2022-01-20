Menu
Bill Murray Surprises New York Parkgoers with Performance of “I Feel Pretty”: Watch

He also sang "America" from West Side Story

bill murray i feel pretty washington square park watch
Bill Murray, photo by Andy Kiss/Getty Images
January 20, 2022 | 10:57am ET

    Bill Murray was feeling charming, stunning, entrancing, and more on Wednesday, surprising New York’s Washington Square Park by performing a suite of songs including “I Feel Pretty.”

    The venerable actor was stumping for his upcoming film New World which documents his 2021 concert at the Acropolis in Athens. As he was at the Acropolis, he was supported in Washington Square by cellist Jan Vogler, violinist Mira Wang, and pianist Vanessa Perez.

    Murray serenaded passerby with “It Ain’t Necessarily So” from Porgy and Bess, even inviting the crowd to sing along, according to Page SixHe also recited “Dog” by poet Lawrence Ferlinghetti, flounced through West Side Story‘s “America,” and pirouetted to “I Feel Pretty.”

    Related Video

    The performance ended abruptly when Murray announced, “The cops say we have to turn off the microphones. Let’s rip this place apart!” Check out footage of the surprise performance below.

    New Worlds comes to select theaters on February 2nd. Murray recently appeared in Ghostbusters: Afterlife, and joined a reunion of the original Boys in Gray on Fallon. Last year, he let slip that he filmed a scene for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

