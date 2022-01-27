Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Björk Brings Her Stunning Cornucopia Show to Los Angeles: Recap

The January 26th concert marked her first US performance in three years

bjork cornucopia
Bjork, photo by Santiago Felipe/Getty Images for ABA
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 27, 2022 | 9:48am ET

    A Björk concert is more than a concert; it’s an experience. Known for her charmingly enigmatic personality and avant-garde production, the Icelandic singer is one of pop music’s most peerless and enchanting performers, a fact she continued to solidify at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Wednesday evening (January 26th).

    Her elaborate two-hour show Cornucopia, which began in 2019, was molded around her 2017 record Utopia, an album overflowing with tenderness and rich woodwind instrumentation. One tour hiatus later (see: ongoing pandemic), Björk returned and offered a healthy, much-needed dose of tranquility and warmth in a time of collective frustration and fatiguing uncertainty.

    The space definitely helped to set the mood and soothe some anxiety during a still-raging (though slowly declining) COVID variant surge. As masked and vaxxed guests took their seats, a digital projection of golden and red flowers streamed onto the stage’s large, thin curtains, while fluttery electronic chirps quietly filled the room.

    Advertisement

    The Shrine, a massive and gorgeous temple in Downtown LA, was a venue perfectly suited for the ornate orchestration and spiritual atmosphere of Björk’s sound. Even the dissonant hum of the crowd seemed to evoke her music’s elegant softness and vibrant harshness, with some sitting in meditative silence and others engaging in excited conversation about when the idiosyncratic artist will emerge.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

damon albarn los angeles

Damon Albarn Takes to the Walt Disney Concert Hall Stage to Play Only US Solo Show of 2022: Recap

January 25, 2022

the war on drugs concert review

The War on Drugs Kick Off Their North American Tour in Austin: Photos and Recap

January 20, 2022

Tool concert review

Tool Play First Show in Nearly Two Years, Kicking Off 2022 US Tour in Eugene, Oregon: Review + Setlist

January 11, 2022

Metallica Sons play joint gig

In Photos: Bands Featuring Sons of Metallica's Hetflied, Ulrich, and Trujillo Team Up for San Francisco Gig

December 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Björk Brings Her Stunning Cornucopia Show to Los Angeles: Recap

Menu Shop Search Sale