Black Country, New Road announced today that frontman Isaac Wood has decided to leave the band. As a result, the UK rockers have canceled their upcoming tour in support of their new album, Ants From Up There, which is out this Friday (February 4th).

“Hello everyone, I have bad news which is that I have been feeling sad and afraid too,” Wood wrote in a statement posted to Black Country, New Road’s social media. “I have tried to make this not true but it is the kind of sad and afraid feeling that makes it hard to play guitar and sing at the same time… From now on I won’t be a member of the group anymore. To be clear: this is completely in spite of six of the greatest people I know, who were and are wonderful in a sparkling way.”

The remaining Black Country, New Road members added: “We’re sorry to let you down and that we won’t be able to perform our new album for you — we are all immensely proud of it and hope that you enjoy Ants From Up There nonetheless.”

Following Wood’s departure, Black Country, New Road will still continue as a six-piece, and they already have new music coming down the pipeline. “Although Isaac won’t be part of the group any longer, the rest of us will be continuing to make music together as Black Country, New Road,” the statement continued. “In fact, we’ve already started working on it.”

The post concludes: “Thank you to everyone who has ever supported us, and to those who continue to do so. Here’s to love and friends and the future.” Read the statement in full below.

Black Country, New Road’s debut album, For the first time, arrived in February 2021. In anticipation of Ants From Up There, read the band’s Origins breakdown of “Concorde.”

