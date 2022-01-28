Menu
Bleachers Announce 2022 Tour

Wolf Alice, Charly Bliss, The Lemon Twigs, beabadoobee, and Allison Ponthier will all take turns opening

Bleachers, photo by Philip Cosores
January 28, 2022 | 3:00pm ET

    Jack Antonoff and his band Bleachers have announced “the 2022 tour” in support of their latest album Take the Sadness out of Saturday Night.

    Antonoff has built his reputation through his friendliness with other artists, and so it’s perhaps unsurprising that this tour has a killer lineup of openers. Wolf Alice, Blu DeTiger, Charly Bliss, The Lemon Twigs, beabadoobee, and Allison Ponthier will all accompany Bleachers along the trek.

    “the 2022 tour” opens in Boston on March 24th. The 23-date jaunt includes stops at Primavera Sound and Bonnaroo, before wrapping up in Cooperstown, New York July 29th. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 4th, and you can book your seat here. Scroll onwards for a full list of dates.

    Related Video

    To promote the tour, Bleachers have shared a new music video for “How Dare You Want More,” a song that they recently performed during their Saturday Night Live debut. Check it out below.

    Not enough Antonoff for you? Revisit every song he’s produced ranked from worst to best.

    Bleachers 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/24 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ~
    03/25 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    05/17 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues +
    05/18 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live +
    05/20 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore +
    05/21 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater +
    05/24 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues +
    05/25 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom +
    05/29 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock
    06/10 – Barcelona, Spain @ Primavera Sound
    06/15 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle ^
    06/17 – Nashville, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/18 – Nashville, TN @ Bonnaroo SuperJam
    06/20 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre –
    06/23 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum >
    06/25 – Seattle, WA @ Marymoor Park >
    06/26 – Forest Grove, OR @ Grand Lodge >
    06/28 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Civic Center >
    06/29 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum >
    07/22 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point *
    07/26 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall *
    07/27 – Lewiston, NY @ ARTPARK Amphitheater *
    07/29 – Cooperstown, NY @ Brewery Ommegang *

    + = w/Allison Ponthier
    * = w/ Beabadoobee
    ^ = w/ Blu DeTiger
    ~ = w/ Charly Bliss
    > = w/ The Lemon Twigs
    – = w/Wolf Alice

