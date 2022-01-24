Menu
Bob Dylan Unveils "Never Ending Tour" Dates for Spring 2022

The "Never Ending Tour" runs through at least 2024

January 24, 2022 | 11:38am ET

    Bob Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” is back. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter announced the next leg of his expedition around the world for Spring 2022, in support of his most recent album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways.

    Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” resumes in Phoenix on March 3rd. The 27-date run will take him primarily through the southwest US over the course of five weeks, wrapping up in Oklahoma City on April 14th.

    If your city has yet to be announced, however, have no fear: Dylan’s website teases the “Never Ending Tour” as continuing all the way through 2024, with more dates to be announced. As for this run, a ticket pre-sale begins on January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale on the 28th. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Prepare for the next leg of the “Never Ending Tour” by revisiting Consequence’s staff ranking of Dylan’s 15 best albums. At the end of 2021, the venerable songwriter gave that half-assed year the half-assed light show it deserved.

    In other news, Dylan has sold his recorded music catalog to Sony Music in a deal estimated to be worth over $200 million, according to Billboard. Dylan previously sold his publishing catalog to Universal Music for over $300 million.

    Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:
    03/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
    04/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
    03/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
    03/08 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
    03/10 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
    03/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
    03/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
    03/16 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall
    03/18 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
    03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
    03/21 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery PAC
    03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
    03/26 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
    03/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
    03/29 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
    03/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
    04/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
    04/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
    04/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
    04/05 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
    04/07 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
    04/09 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
    04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
    04/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre

