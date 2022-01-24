Bob Dylan Unveils “Never Ending Tour” Dates for Spring 2022

Bob Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” is back. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter announced the next leg of his expedition around the world for Spring 2022, in support of his most recent album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways.

Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” resumes in Phoenix on March 3rd. The 27-date run will take him primarily through the southwest US over the course of five weeks, wrapping up in Oklahoma City on April 14th.

If your city has yet to be announced, however, have no fear: Dylan’s website teases the “Never Ending Tour” as continuing all the way through 2024, with more dates to be announced. As for this run, a ticket pre-sale begins on January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale on the 28th. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.

At the end of 2021, the venerable songwriter gave that half-assed year the half-assed light show it deserved.

In other news, Dylan has sold his recorded music catalog to Sony Music in a deal estimated to be worth over $200 million, according to Billboard. Dylan previously sold his publishing catalog to Universal Music for over $300 million.

Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre

04/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall

03/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium

03/08 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences

03/10 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory

03/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre

03/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre

03/16 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall

03/18 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium

03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

03/21 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery PAC

03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

03/26 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre

03/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC

03/29 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium

03/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium

04/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center

04/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium

04/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre

04/05 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

04/07 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre

04/09 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre

04/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center

04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre

04/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre

