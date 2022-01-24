Bob Dylan Unveils “Never Ending Tour” Dates for Spring 2022

Bob Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” is back. Today, the legendary singer-songwriter announced the next leg of his expedition around the world for Spring 2022, in support of his most recent album, 2020’s Rough and Rowdy Ways.
Dylan’s “Never Ending Tour” resumes in Phoenix on March 3rd. The 27-date run will take him primarily through the southwest US over the course of five weeks, wrapping up in Oklahoma City on April 14th.
If your city has yet to be announced, however, have no fear: Dylan’s website teases the “Never Ending Tour” as continuing all the way through 2024, with more dates to be announced. As for this run, a ticket pre-sale begins on January 27th at 10:00 a.m. local time, with general on-sale on the 28th. Grab your tickets over at Ticketmaster.
Prepare for the next leg of the “Never Ending Tour” by revisiting Consequence’s staff ranking of Dylan’s 15 best albums. At the end of 2021, the venerable songwriter gave that half-assed year the half-assed light show it deserved.
In other news, Dylan has sold his recorded music catalog to Sony Music in a deal estimated to be worth over $200 million, according to Billboard. Dylan previously sold his publishing catalog to Universal Music for over $300 million.
Bob Dylan 2022 Tour Dates:
03/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
04/04 – Tucson, AZ @ Tucson Music Hall
03/06 – Albuquerque, NM @ Kiva Auditorium
03/08 – Lubbock, TX @ Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts & Sciences
03/10 – Irving, TX @ Toyota Music Factory
03/11 – Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre
03/13 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03/14 – San Antonio, TX @ Majestic Theatre
03/16 – Austin, TX @ Bass Hall
03/18 – Shreveport, LA @ Municipal Auditorium
03/19 – New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
03/21 – Montgomery, AL @ Montgomery PAC
03/23 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
03/24 – Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
03/26 – Savannah, GA @ Johnny Mercer Theatre
03/27 – North Charleston, SC @ North Charleston PAC
03/29 – Columbia, SC @ Township Auditorium
03/30 – Charlotte, NC @ Ovens Auditorium
04/01 – Greensboro, NC @ Steven Tanger Center
04/02 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium
04/04 – Chattanooga, TN @ Tivoli Theatre
04/05 – Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall
04/07 – Mobile, AL @ Saenger Theatre
04/09 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre
04/11 – Little Rock, AR @ Robinson Center
04/13 – Tulsa, OK @ Brady Theatre
04/14 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Thelma Gaylord Performing Arts Theatre