Bob Dylan Sells Recorded Music Catalog to Sony for $200 Million

Bob Dylan has struck a deal with Sony Music to sell the rights to his recorded music catalog. According to Billboard, the transaction is valued at over $200 million.

The deal includes all of Dylan’s recordings – 39 studio albums, 16 Bootleg Series compilations, and numerous singles and rarities – plus unreleased material that could be released in the future, according to Billboard.

The 80-year-old songwriter previously sold his catalog’s publishing rights to Universal in a deal estimated to be worth over $300 million. (Recording rights pertain to the individual master recordings of songs, while publishing rights refer to the words and music that make up a musical composition. In theory, publishing rights are more valuable, as an artist could always re-record music. Publishing rights are also tied to the licensing of music to film or television.)

Since signing with Columbia Records in 1961, Dylan has released every one of his albums through the label. (Columbia was purchased by Sonic in 1988.)

In a statement, Dylan said, “Columbia Records and [Sony Music Group Chairman] Rob Stringer have been nothing but good to me for many, many years and a whole lot of records. I’m glad that all my recordings can stay where they belong.”

Despite depositing $500 million to his bank account, Dylan remains as busy as ever. Earlier today, he announced a new leg of his “Never Ending Tour” for Spring 2022. Tickets will be available to purchase through Ticketmaster.

