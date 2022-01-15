Menu
Bob Saget Laid to Rest at Funeral Attended by Full House Cast, Fellow Comedians

John Stamos and Dave Coulier served as pallbearers alongside John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, and Norman Lear

Bob Saget funeral
Bob Saget, photo by Phillip Faraone/Getty Images
January 14, 2022 | 10:53pm ET

    Bob Saget was laid to rest on Friday, as hundreds of family and friends gathered at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in the Hollywood Hills for the late actor and comedian’s funeral.

    Saget’s Full House family — including Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, John Stamos, Dave Coulier, and Lori Loughlin — was among those who attended the ceremony. Stamos and Coulier also served as pallbearers, alongside John Mayer, Jeff Ross, Judd Apatow, Norman Lear, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos.

    Other guests included Dave Chappelle, Kathy Griffin, Chris Rock, Jimmy Kimmel, and Seth Green, according to Variety. You can see photos from the funeral at TMZ.

    “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” Stamos wrote on Twitter in the hours leading up to the funeral. “God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, courage to change the things I can, and wisdom to know the difference.

    Saget was found dead on Sunday (January 9th) inside of his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida. His cause of death is still under investigation, but police say there was no sign of drug use or foul play.

    John Mayer and Jeff Ross volunteered to pick up Saget’s car from Los Angeles International Airport, and used the ride home to share fond memories of their longtime friend. Meanwhile, Chappelle dedicated a portion of a recent standup set to Saget, recounting how he never responded to the final text message Saget sent him: “Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy,” he said. “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious.”

     

