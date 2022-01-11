Sinkhole Threatens to Derail The Belchers’ Future in Trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie: Watch

The Belchers are finally coming to a theater near you. 20th Century Studios has unveiled the official trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie, a forthcoming “musical comedy-mystery-adventure” feature from the creators of everyone’s favorite animated restauranteur family. The movie is scheduled to premiere in theaters only on May 27th.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie finds the Belchers in a state of crisis when a ruptured water main creates an enormous sinkhole in front of Bob’s Burgers, rendering their entrance useless and thwarting their optimistic plans for a profitable summer season. While Bob and Linda test out new business models to keep the restaurant afloat — a sexy burger costume in front of a portable food cart, for example — their kids Gene, Louise, and Tina embark on a mission to solve a mystery and return Bob’s Burgers to its original greasy glory.

Co-directed and co-written by Bob’s Burgers creator Loren Bouchard, The Bob’s Burgers Movie sees series regulars H. Jon Benjamin, John Roberts, Dan Mintz, Kristen Schaal, and Eugene Mirman reprising their roles as the Belcher family. Guest stars Zach Galifianakis, Kevin Kline, and David Wain are also among those appearing in the film. See the trailer for The Bob’s Burgers Movie below.

First announced in 2017 with a July 17th, 2020 release date, the film was originally delayed to April 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic before receiving the current release date last September.

This year will also see the completion of Season 12 of Bob’s Burgers, as well as its Season 13 premiere. Both seasons combined will bring its episode total to more than 250 over the course of a decade.