Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

The 15-show arena tour runs throughout April

bon jovi 2022 us tour
Bon Jovi (photo by Suzie Fellows)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 7, 2022 | 11:01am ET

    Hard rock icons Bon Jovi have announced a Spring 2022 US arena tour that spans 15 dates in April.

    The trek kicks off April 1st in Omaha, Nebraska, and runs through an April 30th date in Nashville. The route will hit markets in the Midwest, along the East Coast, and throughout the Southeast and Texas.

    Tickets go on sale to the general public January 14th at 10 a.m. local time in most markets, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster. Pre-sales will begin as early as January 11th.

    Related Video

    “We have all missed touring and we know that nothing can replace the energy of a live show for the fans or the band,” Jon Bon Jovi said via a press release.

    Advertisement

    Kyle Meredith With... Jon Bon Jovi
     Editor's Pick
    Jon Bon Jovi: “Writing a Song Is the Closest You Can Come to Immortality”

    The band was forced cancel its last major tour with Bryan Adams in April 2020 after pandemic lockdowns hit. Bon Jovi have played a handful of concerts in the interim, including a run of talk-show performances in October 2020 to support their most recent album, 2020.

    You can see the full list of dates for Bon Jovi’s spring 2022 US tour below, along with additional on-sale information for select dates. Get tickets at this location.

    Bon Jovi’s 2022 US Tour Dates:
    04/01 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
    04/03 – St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    04/05 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum *
    04/08 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    04/09 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    04/11 – Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    04/13 – Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
    04/15 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    04/16 – Ft. Lauderdale, FL @ FLA Live Arena
    04/19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse *
    04/21 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    04/23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    04/26 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center ^
    04/28 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    04/30 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena ^

    Advertisement

    * = Tickets on sale January 21st
    ^ = Tickets on sale February 4th

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | Radio Public

    image001 3 Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tours launching january 2022 ticketmaster alice cooper (Philip Cosores) bjork (santiago felipe) kacey musgraves (ben kaye) tool (Melinda Oswandel)

Tours Launching in January: Adele, Tool, Kacey Musgraves, and More

January 6, 2022

The Eagles 2022

The Eagles Extend "Hotel California Tour" with New 2022 Dates

January 6, 2022

Widowspeak new album the jacket new song everything is simple stream

Widowspeak Announce New Album The Jacket, Share "Everything Is Simple": Stream

January 4, 2022

Meshuggah 2022 tour

Meshuggah Reschedule 2022 US Tour Due to Health Issue Within Band

December 21, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Bon Jovi Announce Spring 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale