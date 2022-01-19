Robert Pattinson to Star in Bong Joon Ho’s Next Movie

Self-proclaimed weirdo Bong Joon Ho and documented weirdo Robert Pattinson are slated to work together soon. The Parasite mastermind will write and direct a currently untitled sci-fi film, with the latest Batman in talks to star, as first reported by Deadline.

Bong’s next project will be based on Mickey7, a forthcoming novel from author Edward Ashton which has been described as a combination of Andy Wier’s The Martian and Blake Crouch’s Dark Matter. Its protagonist, Mickey7, is killed during his risky expedition in colonizing an ice world called Niflheim. However, his body is regenerated after his death with most of his memories intact. After the rest of the world presumes him dead, Mickey7 then discovers that a clone, Mickey8, has taken his place. (So, what we’re hearing is we might get to see multiple Pattinsons on-screen at once.)

This Mickey7 adaptation marks Bong’s first film since Parasite, which rightfully swept the 2020 Academy Awards. In addition to earning Bong the Best Director title, the brilliant comedy-thriller became the first non-English language film to win the Oscar for Best Picture, and the first South Korean film to win an Oscar in any category. (His other films like Snowpiercer and Okja are also worth a watch.) An HBO limited series based on Parasite is also in the works.

Advertisement

Related Video

Pattinson has been taking on plenty of edgy arthouse films since his Twilight days — like the period horror The Lighthouse — so a Bong film sounds right up his alley. He’ll finally sweep into theaters with The Batman on March 4th.