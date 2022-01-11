Menu
The What Podcast Reacts to the Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup

Brad, Barry, and Lord Taco dive into the best, the worst, and the head-scratching bookings

Bonnaroo, photo by David Brendan Hall
January 11, 2022

    It’s finally here! After two years of cancellations, Bonnaroo is ready to try again in 2022 with its newly revealed lineup. If there’s anything that gets festival fans excited, it’s lineup day, and The What podcast gang are definitely festival fans.

    As soon as the lineup dropped, Barry, Brad, and Lord Taco were on Zoom dishing their reactions to the 2022 Bonnaroo bill. What day are they most excited for? What do they think of Stevie Nicks becoming the first female performer to headline the festival? How do they feel about Machine Gun Kelly’s booking?

    Find out what they think by listening to The What podcasters react to the Bonnaroo lineup in the latest episode. Listen above, or watch the full video of the podcast below. Then, grab your tickets to Bonnaroo 2022 here.

    Make sure you like and subscribe to The What at the links above or wherever you get your podcasts. You can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our programs, and snag the “Radiate Positivity” T-shirt at the Consequence Shop; a portion of proceeds goes to help those impacted by Hurricane Ida.

