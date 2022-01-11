Bonnaroo 2022 Lineup: Tool, The Chicks, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Stevie Nicks, & More

Bonnaroo has revealed its 2022 lineup, which features Tool, Stevie Nicks, The Chicks, J. Cole, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss, Flume, and Machine Gun Kelly at the top of the bill.

Other notable acts include The War on Drugs, Disclosure, Herbie Hancock, Puscifer, Japanese Breakfast, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Ludacris, CHVRCHES, Lord Huron, Goose, Bleachers, Arlo Parks, Tierra Whack, and Denzel Curry.

Rounding out the eclectic lineup are 21 Savage, Roddy Ricch, Porter Robinson, Isaiah Rashad, Billy Strings, Tove Lo, Tinashe, 100 gecs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Tash Sultana, Lane 8, The Weather Station, All Time Low, Joy Oladokun, Indigo De Souza, Claud, Briston Maroney, The Regrettes, and Kenny Mason, among others.

Plus, Jack Antonoff will lead this year’s Superjam.

Bonnaroo 2022 takes place June 16th-19th, 2022 at the Farm in Manchester, Tennessee. General admission, VIP, and Platinum passes will go on sale starting Thursday, January 13th at 12:00 p.m. CT. You can purchase tickets here.

This year will mark the first Bonnaroo to take place since 2019. The 2020 edition of the festival was canceled due to the pandemic, while its 2021 staging was called off after Hurricane Ida caused massive flooding that saturated the festival grounds.

Editor’s Note: Check out The What Podcast for a full breakdown of Bonnaroo’s 2022 lineup and coverage of this year’s festival scene.

