Boston Calling 2022 Lineup: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, Metallica, and More

Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Run the Jewels, Weezer, Modest Mouse, and Cheap Trick are also shipping out to Boston

The Strokes (Kris Lori) / Foo Fighters (Ollie Millington) / Metallica (Raymond Ahner)
January 21, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Boston Calling has rolled out its 2022 lineup, led by a trio of formidable rock bands: Foo Fighters, The Strokes, and Metallica.

    The annual festival returns to Allston, Massachusetts over Memorial Day Weekend (May 27th-29th). Other notable acts include Avril Lavigne, HAIM, Run the Jewels, Weezer, Modest Mouse, Cheap Trick, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard, Black Pumas, Japanese Breakfast, Goose, and Glass Animals.

    Also playing are Rüfüs Du Sol, EarthGang, Orville Peck, Paris Jackson, The Struts, Paris Texas, Pom Pom Squad, KennyHoopla, Sudan Archives, Hinds, Cults, Celisse, The Backseat Lovers, Grandson, Peach Tree Rascals, and Djo, among others.

    Three-day general admission and VIP passes are now on sale through Boston Calling’s website.

    Due to the pandemic, Boston Calling has not taken place since 2019. Prior to its postponement, the 2020 festival had been set to feature Foo Fighters, Rage Against the Machine, and Red Hot Chili Peppers at the top of the bill.

    Boston Calling 2022 lineup

