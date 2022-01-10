Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

BottleRock Festival’s 2022 Lineup Led by Metallica, Pink, and Twenty One Pilots

Luke Combs, CHVRCHES, Spoon, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore, and more also set for the Napa Valley event

Metallica BottleRock
Metallica, photo by Raymond Ahner
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 10, 2022 | 11:00am ET

    Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs will headline BottleRock Napa Valley in 2022. The three-day festival goes down May 27th-29th at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California.

    Other notable acts include CHVRCHES, Spoon, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore (the hip-hop supergroup featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort), The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Bleachers, Banks, Alessia Cara, Silversun Pickups, Yola, and Grandmaster Flash.

    Rounding out the electric bill are The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Vance Joy, Iration, Grandson, Marc E. Bassy, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Aly & AJ, Atlas Genius, Greensky Bluegrass, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Noah Kahan, Fantastic Negrito, Skip Marley, Ana Tijoux, Bahamas, and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Alongside its diverse musical lineup, BottleRock promises an extensive offering of wine, food, and craft beer, as well as a culinary stage featuring cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and more.

    Three-day GA passes ($379, VIP passes ($899), and Platinum passes ($4995) go on sale starting Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.

    BottleRock Napa 2022 lineup poster

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Michael Lang Woodstock

R.I.P. Michael Lang, Woodstock Festival Co-Founder Dead at 77

January 9, 2022

john mayer dead and company covid-19 playing in the sand mexico festival margo price

John Mayer Tests Positive for COVID-19, Exits Dead & Company Festival in Mexico

January 6, 2022

Kanye West and Billie Eilish to play Coachella in 2022

Kanye West and Billie Eilish Set for Coachella in 2022

January 5, 2022

Beale Street 2022 headliners

Foo Fighters, Smashing Pumpkins, Lil Wayne to Headline 2022 Beale Street Music Festival

December 20, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BottleRock Festival's 2022 Lineup Led by Metallica, Pink, and Twenty One Pilots

Menu Shop Search Sale