BottleRock Festival’s 2022 Lineup Led by Metallica, Pink, and Twenty One Pilots

Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, and Luke Combs will headline BottleRock Napa Valley in 2022. The three-day festival goes down May 27th-29th at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California.

Other notable acts include CHVRCHES, Spoon, Greta Van Fleet, Mount Westmore (the hip-hop supergroup featuring Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort), The Wailers featuring Julian Marley, Bleachers, Banks, Alessia Cara, Silversun Pickups, Yola, and Grandmaster Flash.

Rounding out the electric bill are The Black Crowes, Kygo, Pitbull, Rainbow Kitten Surprise, Vance Joy, Iration, Grandson, Marc E. Bassy, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Aly & AJ, Atlas Genius, Greensky Bluegrass, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Noah Kahan, Fantastic Negrito, Skip Marley, Ana Tijoux, Bahamas, and more.

Alongside its diverse musical lineup, BottleRock promises an extensive offering of wine, food, and craft beer, as well as a culinary stage featuring cooking demonstrations with renowned chefs, celebrities, performers, and more.

Three-day GA passes ($379, VIP passes ($899), and Platinum passes ($4995) go on sale starting Tuesday, January 11th at 10:00 a.m. PST via Ticketmaster.