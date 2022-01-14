Menu
Incubus Frontman Brandon Boyd Shares New Single “Dime in My Dryer”: Stream

Latest preview of his forthcoming album, ECHOES AND COCOONS

Brandon Boyd, photo via Keilen Photography
January 14, 2022 | 11:43am ET

    Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd has released “Dime in My Dryer,” another arena-ready dose of his upcoming album ECHOES AND COCOONS. Stream it below.

    Combining foreboding synths with clanging percussion, “Dime in My Dryer” takes a journey into the mind of Boyd. “I miss you, come back soon to fill this void,” he sings on the chorus. “Clear eyes, crystal/ Be my signal in this noise.”

    In a statement, Boyd shared the inspiration for the single. “‘Dime in My Dryer’ is a tale of discovery of what is important in life when forced to slow down,” he explained. “It was in the relative silence of a world mostly shut down that I noticed how loud things had been in the before-times. Not the obvious part of my life that is governed by big sounds and traveling, no, but that chatter or noise that emits from our shared experience as people. All of a sudden it would stop for brief intervals and in those gaps is where I began to see the parts of my life and my general experience that offered more signal and less noise.”

    “Dime in My Dryer” follows the previous singles “Pocket Knife” and “Petrichor.” ECHOES AND COCOONS is out on March 11th via Wit Hustle/ The Orchard. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    Back in 2010, Boyd released his debut solo album, The Wild Trapeze, following it up with 2013’s Sons of the Sea, a collaboration with producer Brendan O’Brien. Incubus’ most recent studio album was 2017’s 8. The veteran alt-rockers are headed out on tour for a short run of shows in March. Pick up your tickets here.

