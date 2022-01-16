Bridget Everett and Jeff Hiller on Their Infinitely Relatable New HBO Comedy Somebody Somewhere

Once you know the premise, you realize there’s no other possible title for Somebody Somewhere. The new HBO comedy, executive produced by the Duplass brothers and directed in part by Jay Duplass, stars Bridget Everett as Sam, a 40-something resident of small-town Kansas who’s mourning her deceased. sister, working a dull job, and in general feeling a bit lost in life — until, that is, she becomes closer to Joel (Jeff Hiller), an old high school classmate who helps reawaken in her a passion for music.

The show is a sometimes sweet, sometimes sad, and more often than not very funny look at what it means to try to reawaken after years of sleepwalking through life, anchored by the deep and complex friendship between its central characters.

During a recent press day, Consequence was lucky enough to speak with Everett and Hiller about making the show and how it connects with their own lives — given that both of them know an awful lot about the struggle of being an artist of any kind. While both actors have been working on screen for years both on the New York stage as well as in featured roles across projects including Inside Amy Schumer, Lady Dynamite, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and more, they also were careful to hold onto their survival jobs for as long as necessary.

Advertisement

In the interview below, transcribed and edited for clarity, Everett and Hiller take us through the show’s personal significance to their own lives, including its central message: “Just because you’re in your 40s doesn’t mean hope is dead.” An inspiring thought, no matter what your age might be.