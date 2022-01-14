BROCKHAMPTON Announce “Indefinite Hiatus”

BROCKHAMPTON is no more. America’s favorite hip-hop boy band announced an “indefinite hiatus,” on social media, noting that “upcoming shows at the O2 Academy Brixton in London and at Coachella will be our final performances as a group. All other tour dates are cancelled.”

“From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for being on this journey with us,” the band wrote. “We would not be here without our fans. We hope we’ve been able to inspire you as much as you have us these past eight years. We are bonded and grateful to you for life.”

Ticket refunds for the 2022 “Here Right Now” world tour are available at point of purchase. Those hoping to catch one of their final shows can book their seats here.

BROCKHAMPTON emerged in 2010 out of the internet forum KanyeToThe, when Kevin Abstract asked if anyone wanted to start a band. The first incarnation, AliveSinceForever, had over 30 members, and after releasing the ASF EP in 2013, the group disbanded, reforming with a smaller lineup as BROCKHAMPTON in 2014.

Since then, the lineup has included vocalists Kevin Abstract, Joba, Matt Champion, Meryln Wood, Dom McLennon, and Bearface, producers Romil Hemnani, Jabari Manwa, and Kiko Merley, and Ameer Vann, who emerged as one of the leaders of the group before being pushed out over allegations of sexual misconduct.

BROCKHAMPTON put out their debut album ALL-AMERICAN TRASH in 2016, and achieved mainstream success with the SATURATION trilogy in 2017. Since then, they’ve released 2018’s iridescence, 2019’s GINGER, and 2021’s ROADRUNNER: NEW LIGHT, NEW MACHINE, which stands as their final album.

“brockhampton fans, i love you. you gave me everything,” Kevin Abstract wrote today on Twitter. Check out the group’s full statement below.

