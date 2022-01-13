Menu
BROODS Share Origins of New Song “Like a Woman”: Exclusive

Inspired by Solange, Lauryn Hill, and the support of friends and family

photo Credit by Jeremy Reynoso and Oscar Keys with Creative Direction by Silken Weinberg
January 13, 2022 | 1:56pm ET

    Our new music feature Origins gives artists the opportunity to open up about their latest release. Today, BROODS break down their new single, “Like a Woman.”

    BROODS have released “Like a Woman,” the latest single off the sibling duo’s upcoming album, Space Island. The New Zealand indie pop act also shared a gripping music video conveying the deep heartbreak that inspired the song.

    While making Space Island, vocalist Georgia Nott was still processing a painful divorce, which has been reflected in the three-part short film leading up to its release. Whereas the “Piece of My Mind” video tackled the difficulties of trying to escape our problems and the “Heartbreak” clip was about accepting loss and rediscovering yourself, the Sam Kristofski-directed “Like a Woman” visual ties things together by moving forward and letting go of the past.

    “This song is definitely a result of having a lot of support and encouragement around me through what was a major shift in my life,” Nott tells Consequence. “My mum put quotes in the Christmas advent calendar for me to read every day about keeping your heart open after it breaks and things like that. My dad and I would read the same books and discuss our findings over coffee. We both were trying to become better feminists through it all.”

    She continues, “My best friend would rush to hold me when I would burst into a teary panic every time I was triggered. My brother pried open my heart when he could see me shutting down and away, and roll me joints and make me food on my extra sad days.”

    Dashboard Confessional Share the Origins of New “Here’s to Moving On” Video: Exclusive

    Check out the video for “Like a Woman” below, followed by BROODS’ full Origins of the single.

    Space Island is out on February 18th via Island Records Australia/Ingrooves. Preorders are ongoing. In support of the album, BROODS will embark on a North American tour starting in May. Snag your tickets at Ticketmaster.

