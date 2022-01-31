Menu
BTS’ Jimin Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Undergoing Appendectomy

A fourth member of BTS has tested positive

bts jimin tests positive for covid-19 coronavirus after appendectomy
Jimin, photo via Instagram
January 31, 2022 | 2:23pm ET

    BTS‘ Jimin tested positive for COVID-19 after undergoing surgery for acute appendicitis today, January 31st, according to a statement from the K-pop group’s agency, Big Hit Music.

    On Sunday, the 26-year-old K-pop idol (born Park Ji-min) was hospitalized for abdominal pain and a mild sore throat, Big Hit said according to Reuters. Big Hit added that “the surgery was successful and Jimin is currently recuperating after his procedure,” and that he was making a “speedy recovery” from COVID-19. Aside from his sore throat, he is reportedly not experiencing any other symptoms related to COVID-19.

    Jimin is scheduled to receive several days of in-patient treatment for COVID-19 in addition to typical postoperative care. Currently, no further information is available on his hospitalization.

    Jimin is at least the fourth member of BTS to test positive for COVID-19, following RM, Jin, and Suga‘s positive test results in December. Earlier this month, Big Hit issued a statement assuring fans that they’d made a full recovery and had completed their respective quarantines. Following the news of Jimin’s diagnosis today, ARMY expressed an outpouring of support with the hashtag #GetWellSoonJimin on Twitter.

