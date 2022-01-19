Menu
Camp Cope Announce New Album Running with the Hurricane, Share Title Track: Stream

The Aussie rockers' first album in four years arrives in March

Camp Cope new album Running with the Hurricane title track stream
Camp Cope, photo by Nick Mckk
January 19, 2022 | 1:13pm ET

    Aussie rockers Camp Cope have made their comeback official with the announcement of their upcoming album, Running with the Hurricane, out March 25th via Run For Cover Records. As a preview, the trio shared the title track, which you can stream below.

    Also featuring Camp Cope’s November single, “Blue,” Running with the Hurricane was made at Sing Sing Recording Studios with engineer Anna Laverty, who co-produced the album with vocalist Georgia Maq. The group brought in Courtney Barnett and Shauna Boyle (of Cable Ties) to provide additional instrumentation, with the former contributing to “Caroline” and “Sing Your Heart Out” and the latter playing on “One Wink at a Time.”

    “The first record was us diving into whatever Camp Cope created, the second album was us when we were in the thick of it, and then this album is about how we’ve come out the other side,” Maq said in a statement about the forthcoming LP. “And we’ve come out stronger, more loving, more peaceful and better friends.”

    Bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich added that the band set out to just do “something that makes us happy and might make other people feel good too” while recording the album.

    Echoing the sunny guitars of “Blue,” the new single “Running with the Hurricane” comes from a place of self empowerment after hitting rock bottom. “I can stretch my legs and run,” Maq sings with a sense of catharsis. “I’m taking my place, running with the hurricane/ Breaking these chains, running with the hurricane.”

    Running with the Hurricane pre-orders are ongoing through Run For Cover Records. Check out the artwork and tracklist below.

    Camp Cope’s last studio effort was 2018’s How to Socialize and Make Friends. Since then, Maq has shared her 2019 solo debut, Pleaser, and the loosie “Someone Stranger,” released last July.

    Running with the Hurricane Artwork:

    Camp Cope new album Running with the Hurricane artwork title track stream

    Running with the Hurricane Tracklist:
    01. Caroline
    02. Running with the Hurricane
    03. One Wink at a Time
    04. Blue
    05. The Screaming Planet
    06. Love Like You Do
    07. Jealous
    08. The Mountain
    09. Say the Line
    10. Sing Your Heart Out

