Can CBD Help Prevent Covid-19? A University of Chicago Study Thinks So

In recent years, CBD products have become part of mainstream wellness culture, known to be helpful in curbing the effects of anxiety, chronic pain, and depression. Could CBD be a part of the conversation around preventing coronavirus, too?

A 2022 study from UChicago Medicine suggests that high-purity CBD may help block coronavirus from replicating. The science, which was corroborated by a paper from ScienceAdvances (science.org), identified two compounds — CBDa and CBGa — that could perhaps also prevent the virus that causes COVID-19 from entering human cells.

Essentially, CBD has the potential to prime the body to protect itself from the virus that causes COVID-19. It sounds like scientists unlocked this new direction almost by happenstance while studying the already established anti-inflammatory properties in CBD. Researchers are now recommending further clinical trials to see if such products could eventually be used as a preventative or early treatment for COVID-19

It’s important to note that this observation applies to a high-purity, specially formulated dose taken in specific situations, rather than the kind of CBD products that are commercially available (like those here in the Consequence Shop). But there are plenty of other known benefits from taking CBD, including diminishing the effects of anxiety, experiencing relief from chronic pain, or just lifting the mood and heightening the senses.

