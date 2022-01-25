Cardi B Wins Million Dollar Defamation Suit Against YouTuber

The people have spoken: Cardi B was the victim of an Invasion of Privacy. Today (January 24th), a federal jury ruled that a woman’s YouTube videos and social media posts about Cardi B were, in fact, defamatory, ending a two-week trial and awarding the rapper a cool $1.25 million.

Born Belcalis Almánzar, Cardi B sued Latasha Kebe in 2019 over a “malicious campaign” to tarnish her reputation. Kebe posted dozens of videos about the rapper with accusations ranging from the unfortunate to the unsavory, including that she had cheated on her husband, that she had contracted herpes, and that she had “fucked herself with beer bottles on fucking stripper stages.” In a trial that kicked off January 10th in Georgia, Cardi said she felt “suicidal” over the videos, proclaiming that “only an evil person could do that shit.”

In addition to Cardi’s testimony, Kebe also took the stand, admitting that she knowingly spread lies about the rapper. At the trial’s end, the jury found Kebe liable for defamation, invasion of privacy through portrayal in a false light, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Kebe has the opportunity to appeal the decision, but for now, she owes Cardi $1 million in general damages and $250,000 in medical expenses. Tomorrow, proceedings will begin to determine if she owes additional damages, or if she’s liable for Cardi’s legal expenses.

Advertisement

Related Video

Cardi B recently pledged to finance the funerals for those who perished in an apartment fire in her native Bronx. She also contributed the song “Bet It” to Netflix’s series Bruised, and teamed up with Lizzo for former Song of the Week “Rumors.”