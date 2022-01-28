Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Carpenter Brut Shares New Song “Imaginary Fire” featuring Greg Puciato: Stream

Carpenter Brut's new album Leather Terror arrives April 1st

carpenter brut greg puciato imaginary fire
Greg Puciato (photo by Jim Louvau) and Carpenter Brut (photo by Johnny Perilla)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 28, 2022 | 11:39am ET

    Carpenter Brut has teamed with former Dillinger Escape Plan singer Greg Puciato for the new song “Imaginary Fire.” It’s the lead single from Brut’s forthcoming album Leather Terror, arriving April 1st.

    Puciato lends his imitable voice to the track, which is driven by Brut’s pulsing synths and clashes of percussion. The French electronic artist has gained favor in heavy music circles, and “Imaginary Fire” proves why.

    Puciato sounds at home amidst the dark synth production, which parallels the sonically varied material on his 2020 debut solo album. According to a press release, “Imaginary Fire” preludes Puciato’s own sophomore album, Mirrorcell, with further details coming in the weeks ahead.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As for the collaboration with Carpenter Brut, Puciato explains that is “came out of the blue” via a connection with his Killer Be Killed bandmate Ben Koller (Converge).

    “Peak excitement for me about this one,” Puciato said. “CB and I were already very familiar with, and fans of, each other’s work, so he sent me the instrumental, and I wrote the vocals, and that was that. Straight to the point, no real crazy process with this one. Here’s the music. Okay cool, here are the vocals to that music. Done.”

    Puciato explained that his vocal part was written in a burst of “stream of consciousness” inspiration — rare for the singer.

    Advertisement

    “Lyrically the song is pretty to the point,” he added. “Two people frustratingly trying to get rid of their fears and their made-up bullshit so they can move forward, together or separate, free of outcome.”

    Greg Puciato New Song
     Editor's Pick
    Greg Puciato Sets Release Date for Solo Album, Shares New Song “Do You Need Me to Remind You?”: Stream

    Carpenter Brut’s new album is set to be a star-studded affair, with Koller joining Puciato in the credits along with Norway’s Ulver, Alex Westaway (Gunship), and Johannes “Jonka” Andersson (Tribulation), among others. The LP serves as the second installment in Carpenter Brut’s “Leather Trilogy.”

    “After spending much of 2018 touring, I had decided to take a long break to compose the new album of the trilogy,” remarked Carpenter Brut of the new album. “The pandemic confirmed that my choice to stay home was the right one. I ended up taking over a year and a half to compose this album. I made a lot of decisions with the time I had that I wouldn’t have had time to make if the pandemic hadn’t happened. I wanted to make the whole thing as massive as possible. There is no guitar on this album. I did everything with synths. Even though I didn’t know exactly how I wanted the album to sound at first, I knew I wanted it to be massive and violent.”

    Advertisement

    Pre-order Leather Terror via Carpenter Brut’s website. Watch the video for “Imaginary Fire” below.

    Leather Terror Artwork:

    a2386940857 10 Carpenter Brut Shares New Song Imaginary Fire featuring Greg Puciato: Stream

    Leather Terror Tracklist:
    01. Opening Title
    02. Straight Outta Hell
    03. The Widow Maker
    04. Imaginary Fire
    05. … Good Night, Goodbye
    06. Day Stalker
    07. Night Prowler
    08. Lipstick Masquerade
    09. Color Me Blood
    10. Stabat Mater
    11. Paradisi Gloria
    12. Leather Terror

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

benny the butcher tana talk 4 album announcement j cole johnny ps caddy new single music video stream watch

Benny the Butcher Announces Tana Talk 4, Taps J. Cole for "Johnny P's Caddy": Stream

January 28, 2022

The Maine Loved You a Little Origins Taking Back Sunday Adam Lazzara Charlotte Sands New Single Stream

The Maine Share Origins of Video for Taking Back Sunday Collaboration "Loved You a Little": Exclusive

January 28, 2022

meshuggah the abysmal eye

Meshuggah Unleash "The Abysmal Eye" as First Single from New Album Immutable: Stream

January 28, 2022

tank and the bangas no id premiere music video new album red balloon

Tank and the Bangas Premiere New Single "No ID": Watch

January 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Carpenter Brut Shares New Song "Imaginary Fire" featuring Greg Puciato: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale