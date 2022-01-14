Menu
Cat Power Releases New Album Covers: Stream

Chan Marshall offers her unique takes on Frank Ocean, Lana Del Rey, Iggy Pop, and more

Cat Power, photo courtesy of the artist
January 14, 2022 | 12:00am ET

    Cat Power released her new album Covers at the stroke of midnight on Friday. Stream it below via Apple Music and Spotify.

    As its rather succinct title makes clear, the LP finds the indie rock stalwart covering the songbooks of other musicians, from Frank Ocean (lead single “Bad Religion”) and the Pogues (“A Pair of Brown Eyes”) to Kitty Wells (“It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels”), Lana Del Rey (“White Mustang”), and even Billie Holiday (tender album closer “I’ll Be Seeing You,” which serves as a tribute to the late French producer Philippe Zdar).

    “Performing covers is a very enjoyable way to do something that feels natural to me when it comes to making music,” Powers explained in a statement back in October when she first released her take on Ocean’s Channel Orange-era 2012 track.

    To support the album, the singer-songwriter is also planning on heading out on a US headlining tour, though its original dates were pushed back to April on Wednesday due to the current omicron surge of the coronavirus pandemic with a few stops canceled altogether. (“F—–g Covid. I’m so very sorry everyone,” she tweeted when announcing the postponed dates.) Grab tickets to the rescheduled trek here.

    Last year, Powers wrote and performed three original songs for the soundtrack of the Sean Penn-helmed drama Flag Day.

    Covers Artwork:

    Covers Tracklist:
    01. Bad Religion (Frank Ocean)
    02. Unhate (Cat Power)
    03. Pa Pa Power (Dead Man’s Bones)
    04. White Mustang (Lana Del Rey)
    05. A Pair of Brown Eyes (The Pogues)
    06. Against the Wind (Bob Seger)
    06. Endless Sea (Iggy Pop)
    08. These Days (Jackson Browne)
    09. It Wasn’t God Who Made Honky Tonk Angels (Kitty Wells)
    10. I Had a Dream Joe (Nick Cave)
    11. Here Comes a Regular (The Replacements)
    12. I’ll Be Seeing You (Billie Holiday)

