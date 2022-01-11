Cat Power Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

Cat Power — the project of renowned musician Chan Marshall — has announced rescheduled dates for her forthcoming 2022 tour. Taking her across North America and Europe, Marshall’s next string of shows is in support of her new album, Covers, out this Friday (January 14th).

Originally slated for this January and February, Marshall’s tour will instead kick off on April 13th in Atlanta, Georgia. She’ll then travel up the East Coast, hitting DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more. After a European leg, Marshall will return to the States, where she’ll close out the trek in Nashville on August 1st.

All tickets for the postponed dates will be honored on the new date. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a ticket yet, you can buy them over at Ticketmaster now. See Cat Power’s updated schedule below.

The self-produced Covers will see Marshall giving her own spin on songs made famous by Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, The Replacements, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, and more. Notably, it also features her 2018 cover of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion.”

Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:

04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre

04/15 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre

04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall

04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom

04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre

05/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

05/28 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

05/29 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel

05/31 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai

06/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ L’Atelier

06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

06/06 – Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer

06/07 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux

06/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem

06/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg

06/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel

06/15 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene

06/16 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106

06/20 – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica

06/21 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022

06/22 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten

06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre

06/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

06/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

06/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

06/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre

06/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

06/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl