Cat Power Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

Cat Power — the project of renowned musician Chan Marshall — has announced rescheduled dates for her forthcoming 2022 tour. Taking her across North America and Europe, Marshall’s next string of shows is in support of her new album, Covers, out this Friday (January 14th).
Originally slated for this January and February, Marshall’s tour will instead kick off on April 13th in Atlanta, Georgia. She’ll then travel up the East Coast, hitting DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more. After a European leg, Marshall will return to the States, where she’ll close out the trek in Nashville on August 1st.
All tickets for the postponed dates will be honored on the new date. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a ticket yet, you can buy them over at Ticketmaster now. See Cat Power’s updated schedule below.
The self-produced Covers will see Marshall giving her own spin on songs made famous by Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, The Replacements, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, and more. Notably, it also features her 2018 cover of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion.”
Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:
04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
04/15 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
05/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
05/28 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
05/29 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
05/31 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
06/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ L’Atelier
06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
06/06 – Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer
06/07 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
06/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem
06/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
06/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
06/15 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
06/16 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
06/20 – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
06/21 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022
06/22 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten
06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
06/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
06/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
06/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
06/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
06/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
06/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl