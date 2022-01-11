Menu
Cat Power Announces Rescheduled 2022 Tour Dates

In support of her new covers album

January 11, 2022

    Cat Power — the project of renowned musician Chan Marshall — has announced rescheduled dates for her forthcoming 2022 tour. Taking her across North America and Europe, Marshall’s next string of shows is in support of her new album, Covers, out this Friday (January 14th).

    Originally slated for this January and February, Marshall’s tour will instead kick off on April 13th in Atlanta, Georgia. She’ll then travel up the East Coast, hitting DC, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Boston, Toronto, and more. After a European leg, Marshall will return to the States, where she’ll close out the trek in Nashville on August 1st.

    All tickets for the postponed dates will be honored on the new date. If you haven’t gotten your hands on a ticket yet, you can buy them over at Ticketmaster now. See Cat Power’s updated schedule below.

    The self-produced Covers will see Marshall giving her own spin on songs made famous by Nick Cave, Iggy Pop, The Replacements, Lana Del Rey, Jackson Browne, and more. Notably, it also features her 2018 cover of Frank Ocean’s “Bad Religion.”

    Cat Power 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/13 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    04/14 – Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre
    04/15 – Washington, DC @ Lincoln Theatre
    04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
    04/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    04/19 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    04/21 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews Hall
    04/22 – Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom
    04/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    04/25 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    04/26 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    04/27 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
    04/29 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    04/30 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    05/01 – Port Chester, NY @ The Capitol Theatre
    05/02 – Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
    05/22 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    05/28 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    05/29 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
    05/31 – Clermont-Ferrand, FR @ La Cooperative de Mai
    06/01 – Luxembourg, LU @ L’Atelier
    06/03 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    06/06 – Cenon, FR @ Le Rocher de Palmer
    06/07 – Nantes, FR @ Stereolux
    06/08 – Rennes, FR @ Le Mem
    06/12 – Utrecht, NL @ Tivoli Vredenburg
    06/13 – Hamburg, DE @ Kampnagel
    06/15 – La Rochelle, FR @ La Sirene
    06/16 – Rouen, FR @ Le 106
    06/20 – Roma, IT @ Auditorium Parco Della Musica
    06/21 – Sesto Al Reghena, IT @ Sexto ‘Nplugged 2022
    06/22 – Zürich, CH @ Kaufleuten
    06/16 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Orpheum Theatre
    06/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    06/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    06/22 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
    06/25 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
    06/27 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
    06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theatre
    06/29 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    06/30 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
    08/01 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

