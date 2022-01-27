Charli XCX Taps Rina Sawayama for Instant Club Classic “Beg for You”: Stream

Charli XCX is continuing her unstoppable hot streak with her forthcoming album CRASH, her third full-length in less than three years. Before its release on March 18th, she’s sharing another new single today called “Beg for You,” which features guest vocals from fellow pop experimentalist Rina Sawayama and interpolates Swedish singer September’s 2005 hit, “Cry for You.”

Like the house anthem it samples, “Beg for You” is a rush of Eurodance bliss. The lyrics see Charli yearn for a distant romantic partner: “Oh, don’t you leave me this way/ Won’t you wait another hour or two?” she pleads in the chorus. “You know I need you to stay/ Don’t make me beg for you.”

While “Beg for You” feels a bit more polished than Charli’s crunchy hyperpop or the nu-metal-inspirations Sawayama channeled on her 2020 debut SAWAYAMA, the pair are a match worth begging for. Listen to the track below.

“Beg for You” follows the previously-released singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” the latter of which featured Caroline Polachek and Christine & the Queens. Tomorrow (January 28th), Charli will share Alone Together, a documentary chronicling the making of her 2020 album how i’m feeling now entirely in isolation. She’s also headed on a North American and European tour this year; grab tickets over at Ticketmaster.