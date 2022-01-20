Chicken Run Sequel, New Wallace & Gromit Film Coming to Netflix

We hope you’re hungry for pot pie: Chicken Run, the 2000 stop-motion film from Aardman Animations, is getting a long-overdue sequel on Netflix. Additionally, the streaming platform will host a new film featuring two of the studio’s most beloved wide-mouthed characters, Wallace and Gromit.

Chicken Run remains the highest-grossing stop-motion film of all time, with a box office total of nearly $225 million. Its sequel, Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget, sees the return of heroine Ginger, who has escaped a deadly poultry farm to build an idyllic island sanctuary for her fowl friends. Things seem like a dream come true when Ginger and Rocky hatch their baby chick, Molly, but they soon find out that a new threat is facing their feathered kin on the mainland.

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget is set for a 2023 premiere, with Westworld’s Thandiwe Newton voicing Ginger and Tangled star Zachary Levi as Rocky. (Mel Gibson, who voiced Rocky in the 2000 Chicken Run, was dropped from the sequel over anti-Semitic, racist, and homophobic remarks he made over the past few years.) Sam Fell will direct, with a script by Karey Kirkpatrick, John O’Farrell, and Rachel Tunnard.

Meanwhile, the currently-untitled Wallace and Gromit film will mark the first feature with the duo since 2008’s Oscar-nominated A Matter of Loaf and Death. This time, loyal canine Gromit fears that Wallace, his inventor human companion, has let his affinity for mind-boggling creations go too far. When things get out of control, Gromit must swoop in to keep Wallace and his livelihood safe.

The Wallace and Gromit film is currently slated for a 2024 release (stop-motion takes time, folks) on Netflix in the US and on BBC in the UK. Franchise creator Nick Park will return to direct the movie alongside Merlin Crossingham; Park also wrote the script with Mark Burton.