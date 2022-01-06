Chris Noth Cut from And Just Like That... Season Finale

Following accusations of sexual assault by multiple women, Chris Noth will no longer be making a surprise cameo in the And Just Like That… Season 1 finale. As first reported by TVLine, Noth’s character of Mr. Big was originally set to reunite with Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie in the episode. [Light spoilers to follow.]

According to TVLine’s report, the late Big was due to return in a dream sequence set in Paris after his wife Carrie Bradshaw goes to the Pont des Arts bridge to scatter his ashes into the Seine river. The creative team for the Sex and the City revival decided the minimal footage shot with Noth on location wasn’t integral to the scene, which was meant to focus on Carrie finding closure.

Earlier this week, Noth made his final appearance on CBS’ The Equalizer after being fired from the series due to the aforementioned sexual assault accusations. In a story published to The Hollywood Reporter in December 2021, two women came forward with allegations that Noth raped them in separate incidents, one of which took place in 2004 and the other in 2015. One day later, a third woman accused Noth of forcing himself on her in 2010.

At the time, Noth denied the allegations, calling them “categorically false.” He added, “These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Noth reprised his role as Big in the And Just Like That… season premiere. During the closing moments of the episode, his character dies of a heart attack after a 45-minute Peloton ride, resulting in the exercise equipment company’s stock dipping 11%. Pelton responded with a cheeky ad starring Noth directed by Ryan Reynolds — which was pulled following the accusations.