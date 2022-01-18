Clutch have announced an extensive Spring 2022 North American tour with support from Eyehategod and The Sword on select dates.

The trek is split into two legs. The first part launches March 18th in Birmingham, Alabama, and runs through an April 10th date in Joliet, Illinois. Eyehategod and Tigercub will support these shows. After a break, Clutch will return to the road with The Sword and Nate Bergman for the second leg of the tour, kicking off April 27th in Burlington, Vermont, and running through May 22nd in Richmond, Virginia. All tickets go on sale Friday (January 21st) and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Clutch recently wrapped up their annual string of holiday shows, which followed an earlier run of dates in the fall. Before that, the band made the most of lockdown with a series of streaming rehearsal jams and livestream shows.

Fellow road dogs Eyehategod will get to play more gigs in support of their excellent 2021 effort, A History of Nomadic Behavior. Meanwhile, The Sword, who released the 2020 anthologies Conquest of Kingdoms and Chronology, recently opened for Primus’ Rush tribute shows.

See the full list of dates for Clutch’s 2022 North American tour below. Get tickets here.

Clutch’s 2022 North American Tour Dates:

03/16 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City *

03/18 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore *

03/19 – Tyler, TX @ Country River Club *

03/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre *

03/22 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre *

03/24 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory *

03/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

03/26 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse *

03/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom *

03/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

03/31 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway *

04/01 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre *

04/02 – Missoula, MT @ Wilma Theatre *

04/03 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory *

04/05 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station *

04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. *

04/08 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre *

04/09 – Green Bay, WI @ Epic Events Center *

04/10 – Joliet, IL @ The Forge *

04/27 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground ^

04/29 – Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Casino ^

04/30 – Providence, RI @ The Strand ^

05/01 – Stroudsburg, PA @ Sherman Theatre ^

05/03 – Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

05/04 – London, ON @ Music Hall ^

05/06 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room ^

05/07 – Grand Rapids, MI @ GLC Live at 20 Monore ^

05/08 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

05/10 – Moline, IL @ The Rust Belt ^

05/12 – Tulsa, OK @ Cains Ballroom ^

05/13 – Wichita, KS @ The Cotillion ^

05/14 – Sauget, IL @ POP’s ^

05/15 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall ^

05/17 – Knoxville, TN @ Mill & Mine ^

05/18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore ^

05/19 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville ^

05/21 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ Bike Week ^

05/22 – Richmond, VA @ The National ^

* = w/ Eyehategod and Tigercub

^ = w/ The Sword and Nate Bergman