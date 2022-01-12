Menu
Consequence Seeks Interns For Spring 2022

We're looking for editorial and social media interns to join our team

Consequence Staff
January 12, 2022 | 3:25pm ET

    Consequence is seeking interns with a passion for music, film, TV, and pop culture for Spring 2022.

    All candidates will work remotely, and must be available to work approximately 15-20 hours per week on Eastern Standard Time. Interns will be compensated for their time with a stipend.

    Interns will participate in an educational program, with opportunities to hone their industry experience and knowledge both within and outside of the department for which they intern. Experience writing clean copy for a music or entertainment outlet is a plus.

    Please include links to 2-3 writing samples/clips in your application.

    Please submit your resume and cover letter to internship@consequence.net with the subject line “Consequence Internship – Spring 2022” as well as your internship field of choice, i.e. Social Media. Start/end dates are flexible based on school schedule.

    Positions available include:

    Editorial Intern
    — Assist with writing news stories, premieres and other articles
    — Assist editorial staff with research, transcriptions and building stories in the CMS
    — Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval
    — Opportunity to contribute to staff roundtables/lists
    — Assist with administrative assignments

    Entertainment Intern
    — Assist senior entertainment editor with research, transcriptions, and building stories in the CMS
    — Opportunity to pitch interviews/features to staff editors, undertaking assignments upon approval
    — Opportunity to contribute to staff roundtables/lists
    — Assist with administrative assignments

    Social Media Intern
    — Assist in copywriting for posts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and more
    — Assist in scheduling tweets and Facebook posts
    — Assist in managing and develop strategies for Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more
    — Research noteworthy historical moments, anniversaries, and birthdays
    — Actively monitor social media for trending topics and content to share on our channels
    — Engage with the Consequence audience
    — Assist with analytics

