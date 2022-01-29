Corey Taylor to Machine Gun Kelly: Don’t “Talk Shit” About “Bands That Have Been Doing This for 20 F**king Years”

Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor has shared a further explanation about his beef with Machine Gun Kelly, telling a crowd on the recent ShipRocked cruise that the rapper turned pop-punk singer doesn’t get to “f**king run [his] mouth about bands that have been doing this for 20 f**king years.”

As we previously detailed in a comprehensive timeline of the feud between Taylor and Machine Gun Kelly, the bad blood seemed to start when Taylor apparently referenced MGK during an early 2021 interview, saying, “I [hate] the artists who failed in one genre and decided to go rock — and I think he knows who he is.”

Machine Gun Kelly then called out Taylor in September when both MGK and Slipknot were playing Chicago’s Riot Fest at the same time on different stages. “You all want to know what I’m happy that I’m not doing?” MGK asked the crowd from the stage. “Being 50 years old wearing a f**king weird mask on the f**king stage. F**king shit.”

Taylor then revealed that Machine Gun Kelly had previously reached out to him via Travis Barker, asking the Slipknot singer to guest on his Tickets to My Downfall album. Taylor didn’t like the creative direction of the single, and eventually declined to make the guest appearance.

In the new Q&A session on ShipRocked, Taylor was asked about the feud. He responded by summarizing the conflict, while also explaining new details. His entire answer can be read below (as transcribed by Blabbermouth):