Corey Taylor Confirms New Slipknot Album and More for 2022

Corey Taylor has confirmed that Slipknot will release a new album in 2022. The band unleashed a new single, “The Chapeltown Rag,” back in November, and now fans can look forward to the follow-up to 2019’s We Are Not Your Kind sometime this year.

The Slipknot singer took to Twitter over the weekend to disclose that the new Slipknot album and a few other projects are on tap for 2022. “Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition: ZvN updates, SK album, secret ‘homecoming’ plans, etc. Stay Tuned! ‘Hold On To Your Butts’ – Franklin D. Roosevelt.”

In addition to “SK album” referring to the new Slipknot LP, “ZvN updates” touches on Taylor’s feature film, Zombie vs. Ninja, for which he wrote the script. Several months ago, Taylor had reported that he was looking for a director and that he expected filming to begin sometime in 2021. As for “secret ‘homecoming’ plans,” that’s anyone’s guess, but Slipknot have staged their Knotfest festival in their home state of Iowa in the past.

Back in July, Taylor told Heavy Consequence of the upcoming Slipknot album, “It’s an expansion of where we were at on We Are Not Your Kind. This band has always prided itself on expanding boundaries, expanding our musical vision. It’s got the heavy — there’s so many different elements on this one.”

Slipknot completed their Knotfest Roadshow tour in support of We Are Not Your Kind this past fall. As of now, the band has a series of European dates scheduled for this summer, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

See Corey Taylor’s aforementioned tweet below, followed by our recent video interview segments with the Slipknot singer.

Big Shit Coming, 2022 edition: ZvN updates, SK album, secret ‘homecoming’ plans, etc. Stay Tuned!

“Hold On To Your Butts”- Franklin D. Roosevelt Advertisement — PANDEMIC! AT THE DISCO (@CoreyTaylorRock) January 8, 2022