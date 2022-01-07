Menu
Courtney Barnett: “When You Decide That There’re Rules, That’s When it Becomes Hard”

The Australian artist talks Things Take Time, Take Time and covering The Velvet Underground

photo by Mia Mala McDonald
Consequence Staff
January 7, 2022 | 1:30pm ET

    Courtney Barnett catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about her latest LP, Things Take Time, Take Time (one of the best albums of 2021).

    The Australian singer-songwriter discusses how the pandemic limited her musical resources, noticing the way people communicated during the lockdown, and doing a bulk of her writing from bed (her favorite place). Barnett also gets into some of the guitar moments on the record, having a theme of writing letters to other people, and covering The Velvet Underground’s “I’ll Be Your Mirror.

    Listen to Courtney Barnett unpack her new album and more by listening to the episode above or via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

