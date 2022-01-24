Menu
Damon Albarn Incorrectly Claims Taylor Swift “Doesn’t Write Her Own Songs,” Swift Responds [UPDATED]

The Gorillaz/Blur frontman brushed off the pop star's songwriting credentials, even though she's composed many of own songs.

damon albarn taylor swift doesn't write her own songs
Damon Albarn (photo by Linda Brownlee) and Taylor Swift (photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
January 24, 2022 | 3:28pm ET

    Damon Albarn is not exempt from having opinions about Taylor Swift, and he’s certainly not shy about sharing them on the record — even if they’re unfounded. In a new interview with the Los Angeles Times, the Gorillaz/Blur frontman aired his grievances about the “All Too Well” singer, incorrectly griping that she “doesn’t write her own songs.” Update: Swift has responded in a scathing tweet, as has Swift’s frequent collaborator, Jack Antonoff. See what they had to saw below.

    The topic came up when Albarn was asked about his show at Los Angeles’ Walt Disney Concert Hall, where he’ll be playing songs from his new solo album The Nearer the Fountain, More Pure the Stream Flows on just piano and strings. “It’s actually quite hard, doing a whole concert on piano,” Albarn explained. “You can’t hide behind anything. You learn whether the songs are any good or whether they were popular at the time because of the sound and the attitude. It’s a day of reckoning — and one, to be honest, that not much modern music could withstand.”

    When the interviewer, LA Times pop music critic Mikael Wood, pointed out that Swift’s songwriting is good enough to suit a stripped-down instrumentation — as she’s clearly exhibited with her multiple recordings at Aaron Dessner’s Long Pond Studios — Albarn snapped back: “She doesn’t write her own songs.”

