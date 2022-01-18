Daniel Radcliffe to Play “Weird Al” Yankovic in Biopic

Harry Potter is getting weird: Daniel Radcliffe is set to star as “Weird Al” Yankovic in an upcoming biopic.

WEIRD: The ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic Story was written by Yankovic himself alongside Eric Appel, who will also serve as the film’s director.

The biopic will go into production in Los Angeles beginning in February, and will be released exclusively through The Roku Channel.

The biopic “holds nothing back, exploring every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” promises a press release. “WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story takes audiences on a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy to the greatest musical legend of all time.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” said Yankovic. “And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

“Werid Al” recently mapped out “The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent Ill-Advised Vanity Tour,” a lengthy 133-date jaunt that will keep the comedian on the road from late April until the end of October.

Meanwhile, Radcliffe recently reunited with the cast of Harry Potter for an HBO Max special celebrating the film franchise’s 20th anniversary.