Grizzly Bear’s Daniel Rossen Announces Debut Solo LP, Shares Origins of Single “Shadow in the Frame”: Exclusive

Our recurring new music feature Origins gives musicians a place to share exclusive insights into their newest release. Today, Daniel Rossen of Grizzly Bear breaks down his new track, “Shadow in the Frame.”

Grizzly Bear singer and guitarist Daniel Rossen is finally releasing his debut solo album. Titled You Belong There, the LP is out April 8th via Warp Records and features the lead single “Shadow in the Frame.”

The genesis of You Belong There began with Rossen’s move to Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he revisited one of his childhood instruments by purchasing an upright bass, along with a cello. He also picked up woodwinds, learning just enough from playing cheap student instruments to understand the basics. This self-taught musical education allowed Rossen to perform almost all of the parts of the album himself, with the lone appearance from Grizzly Bear bandmate Chris Bear coming on “Tangle.”

Rossen’s efforts are on full display throughout the dynamic instrumentation of “Shadow in the Frame,” which is propelled by the upright bass with flourishes of cello and ethereal woodwinds sprinkled throughout. On the track, Rossen contemplates the fleeting nature of mortality: “You will watch us flash and fade,” he sings. “And get torn apart/ This place wild beyond control.”

“There’s excitement but also, obviously, a heavy dose of anxiety especially when I try to imagine what life might be like for my daughter when she is older,” Rossen tells Consequence about the inspiration for the new single. “I started playing the changes for this song just before she was born. This song existed without words but as a tune that I hummed to her when she was an infant while I tried to calm her down. Eventually, I settled on a lyric that referenced that anxiety about her future, as well as the strange feeling of loving someone unconditionally who has yet to come into being.”

Check out “Shadow in the Frame” below, followed by Rossen’s full Origins of the track.

You Belong There follows Rossen’s 2012 EP, Silent Hour/Golden Mile. Pre-orders are available here, and you can check out the artwork and tracklist ahead.

This spring, Rossen will head out for a 34-date tour of North America and Europe in support of You Belong There. Grab your tickets here.