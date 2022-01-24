Daryl Hall Announces Archival Album and Solo Tour

Though he’s best known as one-half of the iconic pop-rock duo Hall and Oates, Daryl Hall has an expansive solo catalog of his own. Today, the singer has announced a retrospective double album called BeforeAfter, out April 1st via Legacy. Additionally, Hall has mapped out a solo tour for this April.

BeforeAfter is a two-disc set that spans Hall’s entire five-album output, from 1980’s Sacred Songs to 2011’s Laughing Down Crying. In addition to some beloved Hall hits like “Dreamtime” and “I’m In a Philly Mood,” BeforeAfter also includes some never-before-released performances from Hall’s “Live From Daryl’s House” webseries, alongside fellow musicians Todd Rundgren and Dave Stewart.

Hall’s eight-night solo tour kicks off April 1st in Chicago, and includes shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Carnegie Hall. He’ll be joined on the road by Rundgren. Grab your tickets starting Friday, January 28th over at Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Related Video

Below, check out a recording of “Can We Still Be Friends” featuring Rundgren, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

BeforeAfter Artwork:

BeforeAfter Tracklist:

Disc One

01. Dreamtime

02. Babs and Babs

03. Foolish Pride

04. Can’t Stop Dreaming

05. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart

06. Someone Like You

07. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)

08. Sacred Songs

09. Right as Rain

10. Survive

11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery

12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)

13. NYCNY

14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

Disc Two

01. Love Revelation

02. Fools Rush In

03. I’m in a Philly Mood

04. Send Me

05. Justify

06. Borderline

07. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You

08. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)

09. The Farther Away I Am

10. Why Was It So Easy

11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren

12. Cab Driver

13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)

14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)

15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)

16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

Advertisement

Daryl Hall 2022 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre

04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium

04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall

04/07 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park

04/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia

04/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre

04/14 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall

04/16 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

^ = w/ Todd Rundgren