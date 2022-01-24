Daryl Hall Announces Archival Album and Solo Tour

Though he’s best known as one-half of the iconic pop-rock duo Hall and Oates, Daryl Hall has an expansive solo catalog of his own. Today, the singer has announced a retrospective double album called BeforeAfter, out April 1st via Legacy. Additionally, Hall has mapped out a solo tour for this April.
BeforeAfter is a two-disc set that spans Hall’s entire five-album output, from 1980’s Sacred Songs to 2011’s Laughing Down Crying. In addition to some beloved Hall hits like “Dreamtime” and “I’m In a Philly Mood,” BeforeAfter also includes some never-before-released performances from Hall’s “Live From Daryl’s House” webseries, alongside fellow musicians Todd Rundgren and Dave Stewart.
Hall’s eight-night solo tour kicks off April 1st in Chicago, and includes shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Carnegie Hall. He’ll be joined on the road by Rundgren. Grab your tickets starting Friday, January 28th over at Ticketmaster.
Below, check out a recording of “Can We Still Be Friends” featuring Rundgren, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.
BeforeAfter Artwork:
BeforeAfter Tracklist:
Disc One
01. Dreamtime
02. Babs and Babs
03. Foolish Pride
04. Can’t Stop Dreaming
05. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart
06. Someone Like You
07. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)
08. Sacred Songs
09. Right as Rain
10. Survive
11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery
12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)
13. NYCNY
14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us
Disc Two
01. Love Revelation
02. Fools Rush In
03. I’m in a Philly Mood
04. Send Me
05. Justify
06. Borderline
07. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You
08. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)
09. The Farther Away I Am
10. Why Was It So Easy
11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren
12. Cab Driver
13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)
14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)
15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)
16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)
Daryl Hall 2022 Tour Dates:
04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
04/07 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
04/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
04/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
04/14 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
04/16 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor
^ = w/ Todd Rundgren