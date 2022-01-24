Menu
Daryl Hall Announces Archival Album and Solo Tour

BeforeAfter arrives in April

daryl hall beforeafter compilation album announce tour
Daryl Hall, photo by Donald Kravitz/Getty Images
January 24, 2022 | 9:53am ET

    Though he’s best known as one-half of the iconic pop-rock duo Hall and Oates, Daryl Hall has an expansive solo catalog of his own. Today, the singer has announced a retrospective double album called BeforeAfter, out April 1st via Legacy. Additionally, Hall has mapped out a solo tour for this April.

    BeforeAfter is a two-disc set that spans Hall’s entire five-album output, from 1980’s Sacred Songs to 2011’s Laughing Down Crying. In addition to some beloved Hall hits like “Dreamtime” and “I’m In a Philly Mood,” BeforeAfter also includes some never-before-released performances from Hall’s “Live From Daryl’s House” webseries, alongside fellow musicians Todd Rundgren and Dave Stewart.

    Hall’s eight-night solo tour kicks off April 1st in Chicago, and includes shows at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium and New York’s Carnegie Hall. He’ll be joined on the road by Rundgren. Grab your tickets starting Friday, January 28th over at Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    Below, check out a recording of “Can We Still Be Friends” featuring Rundgren, followed by the album’s artwork and tracklist.

    BeforeAfter Artwork:

    daryl hall beforeafter artwork

    BeforeAfter Tracklist:
    Disc One
    01. Dreamtime
    02. Babs and Babs
    03. Foolish Pride
    04. Can’t Stop Dreaming
    05. Here Comes The Rain Again (Live From Daryl’s House) with Dave Stewart
    06. Someone Like You
    07. Talking to You (Is Like Talking to Myself)
    08. Sacred Songs
    09. Right as Rain
    10. Survive
    11. North Star (Live From Daryl’s House) with Monte Montgomery
    12. In My Own Dream (Live From Daryl’s House)
    13. NYCNY
    14. What’s Gonna Happen to Us

    Disc Two
    01. Love Revelation
    02. Fools Rush In
    03. I’m in a Philly Mood
    04. Send Me
    05. Justify
    06. Borderline
    07. Stop Loving Me, Stop Loving You
    08. Eyes for You (Ain’t No Doubt About It)
    09. The Farther Away I Am
    10. Why Was It So Easy
    11. Can We Still Be Friends (Live From Daryl’s House) with Todd Rundgren
    12. Cab Driver
    13. Our Day Will Come (Live From Daryl’s House)
    14. Laughing Down Crying (Live From Daryl’s House)
    15. Problem with You (Live From Daryl’s House)
    16. Neither One of Us (Wants To Be the First to Say Goodbye) (Live From Daryl’s House)

    Daryl Hall 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/01 – Chicago, IL @ Auditorium Theatre
    04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium
    04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Atlanta Symphony Hall
    04/07 – Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield Park
    04/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia
    04/11 – Boston, MA @ Orpheum Theatre
    04/14 – New York, NY @ Carnegie Hall
    04/16 – National Harbor, MD @ The Theatre at MGM National Harbor

    ^ = w/ Todd Rundgren

Consequence
