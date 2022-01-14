Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Chappelle Regrets Not Responding to Bob Saget’s Last Text: “These Moments are Precious”

"I never texted him back 'cause I was just busy"

dave chappelle bob saget text regret life
Dave Chappelle (photo courtesy of SNL) and Bob Saget (photo courtesy of Netflix)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 14, 2022 | 11:04am ET

    Dave Chappelle received a text from Bob Saget shortly before he died. But Chappelle never responded, and as he told the audience at the Peppermint Club on Thursday night, he lives with that regret.

    Saget had a memorable cameo in Chappelle’s movie Half Baked, and the two had remained friends. “I didn’t see Bob coming,” Chappelle said in a video obtained by TMZ. “Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy.

    “It happens,” he added. “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the same set, Chappelle addressed his own recent controversies, including the transphobic jokes he told during his recent Netflix special, The Closer. “2022, the new me is not going to do any of those transphobic, bigoted jokes,” he said.

    A heckler yelled, “Fuck them, Dave.” He cut the man off. “No, bro, let me tell you something else. I’m not in a battle with the transgender community. That’s ridiculous. I do not blame the Ls, the Gs, the Bs, or the Ts. Blame the Jews!” he laughed. “Somebody else’s fault. Marching for the Netflix.”

    Saget passed away Sunday, and while the medical examiner hasn’t announced a cause of death, neither drugs nor foul play is suspected. Since then, love has come pouring in from all directions, with John Mayer and Jeff Ross picking up his car at the airport, Pete Davidson reflecting on the ways Saget helped him, and John Stamos sharing his pain. Check out our look back at Saget’s legacy, and revisit his scene from The Aristocrats, one of the filthiest jokes ever filmed.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

jeff ross john mayer bob saget car airport lax video tribute

John Mayer and Jeff Ross Filmed Emotional Video Picking Up Bob Saget's Car from Airport

January 13, 2022

steve harvey cancel culture standup political correctness

Steve Harvey Says He Won't Do Standup Because Cancel Culture Won't Let Him Be Funny

January 11, 2022

bob saget aristocrats dead death joke filthy funny

Revisit Bob Saget's Take on The Aristrocrats, One of the Filthiest Jokes Ever Filmed

January 10, 2022

pete davidson honors bob saget

Pete Davidson Says Bob Saget Helped Him Through "Some Rough Mental Health Stuff" in Tribute

January 10, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Chappelle Regrets Not Responding to Bob Saget's Last Text: "These Moments are Precious"

Menu Shop Search Sale