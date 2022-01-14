Dave Chappelle Regrets Not Responding to Bob Saget’s Last Text: “These Moments are Precious”

Dave Chappelle received a text from Bob Saget shortly before he died. But Chappelle never responded, and as he told the audience at the Peppermint Club on Thursday night, he lives with that regret.

Saget had a memorable cameo in Chappelle’s movie Half Baked, and the two had remained friends. “I didn’t see Bob coming,” Chappelle said in a video obtained by TMZ. “Man, he just texted me, and I saw the text yesterday, and I never texted him back ’cause I was just busy.

“It happens,” he added. “I’m just saying this to remind you: These moments are precious.”

Elsewhere in the same set, Chappelle addressed his own recent controversies, including the transphobic jokes he told during his recent Netflix special, The Closer. “2022, the new me is not going to do any of those transphobic, bigoted jokes,” he said.

A heckler yelled, “Fuck them, Dave.” He cut the man off. “No, bro, let me tell you something else. I’m not in a battle with the transgender community. That’s ridiculous. I do not blame the Ls, the Gs, the Bs, or the Ts. Blame the Jews!” he laughed. “Somebody else’s fault. Marching for the Netflix.”

Saget passed away Sunday, and while the medical examiner hasn’t announced a cause of death, neither drugs nor foul play is suspected. Since then, love has come pouring in from all directions, with John Mayer and Jeff Ross picking up his car at the airport, Pete Davidson reflecting on the ways Saget helped him, and John Stamos sharing his pain. Check out our look back at Saget’s legacy, and revisit his scene from The Aristocrats, one of the filthiest jokes ever filmed.

