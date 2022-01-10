Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dave Holmes on Rediscovering the Lost ’90s for His Waiting for Impact Podcast

The former MTV VJ takes us into the new series exploring the mystery of Sudden Impact

dave holmes waiting for impact podcast kyle meredith with credit exactly right
Dave Holmes, photo via Exactly Right
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
January 10, 2022 | 12:29pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Dave Holmes sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new podcast, Waiting for Impact, which tells the story of ’90s group Sudden Impact, who disappeared after making an appearance in Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly” video.

    Related Video

    The former MTV VJ discusses lost pop cultures of the past, pop music’s need for weirdness, the monoculture of the ’90s, Soundscan’s impact on the music industry, and how our collective perception of certain eras tend to leave out much of the reality of the time. He goes on to dive into Sudden Impact’s brushes with fame and how we define success in the present and in hindsight, the importance of pushing forward, and the possibility of a second season.

    Advertisement

    Listen to Dave Holmes discuss Waiting for Impact and more by listening to the episode above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

    For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

courtney barnett kyle meredith photo by Mia Mala McDonald

Courtney Barnett: "When You Decide That There're Rules, That's When it Becomes Hard"

January 7, 2022

kevin morby hamilton leithauser kmw

Kevin Morby and Hamilton Leithauser on Characters in Their Songs, Demoitis, and Fear-Based Exercise

January 5, 2022

gina schock go go's kmw photo by Arnold-Neimanis kyle meredith with podcast

Gina Schock of The Go-Go's on New Photo Book, Rock Hall Induction, and Upcoming Projects

January 3, 2022

steve perry kmw the season holiday album photo by MYRIAM SANTOS

Steve Perry Says New Holiday Album The Season "Was Emotional Therapy"

December 13, 2021

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Holmes on Rediscovering the Lost '90s for His Waiting for Impact Podcast

Menu Shop Search Sale