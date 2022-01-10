Dave Holmes on Rediscovering the Lost ’90s for His Waiting for Impact Podcast

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Dave Holmes sits down with Kyle Meredith to talk about his new podcast, Waiting for Impact, which tells the story of ’90s group Sudden Impact, who disappeared after making an appearance in Boyz II Men’s “Motownphilly” video.

Related Video

The former MTV VJ discusses lost pop cultures of the past, pop music’s need for weirdness, the monoculture of the ’90s, Soundscan’s impact on the music industry, and how our collective perception of certain eras tend to leave out much of the reality of the time. He goes on to dive into Sudden Impact’s brushes with fame and how we define success in the present and in hindsight, the importance of pushing forward, and the possibility of a second season.

Advertisement

Listen to Dave Holmes discuss Waiting for Impact and more by listening to the episode above, or watch the full interview via the YouTube player below. Also, make sure you like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts.

For more information on all our shows, you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network.