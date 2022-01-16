David Bowie Coming to Peloton with New Remixes from St. Vincent, TOKiMONSTA

Let’s dance… bike, or run with David Bowie. The Starman’s entire catalog will arrive on Peloton starting January 19th.

The at-home fitness platform has struck a deal to make Bowie its latest artist series. Alongside the musician’s full catalog, Peloton commissioned three exclusive remixes from St. Vincent (“It’s No Game (Pt. 1)”), TOKiMONSTA (“Golden Years”), and Honey Dijon (“Let’s Dance”).

“I chose “It’s No Game (Pt. 1)”, because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3,” St. Vincent’s Annie Clark said of her contribution. “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center. ‘Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn…'”

Advertisement

Related Video

“To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator,” added TOKiMONSTA’s Jennifer Lee. “He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself. His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look.”

The Bowie artist series will go live on Peloton starting January 19th. Previously, Peloton has presented artists series with The Beatles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, and Alicia Keys.

Earlier this year, Peloton’s stock dropped by 11% after a scene in HBO’s And Just Like That… saw Chris Noth’s character suffer a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike. Pelton responded with a cheeky ad starring Noth and directed by Ryan Reynolds — which was later pulled following sexual misconduct allegations against Noth.

Advertisement