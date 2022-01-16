Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

David Bowie Coming to Peloton with New Remixes from St. Vincent, TOKiMONSTA

The Starman headlines the at-home fitness company's latest artist series

David Bowie working out
David Bowie, photo via Richard Lord / KUT 90.5
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 16, 2022 | 4:39pm ET

    Let’s dance… bike, or run with David Bowie. The Starman’s entire catalog will arrive on Peloton starting January 19th.

    The at-home fitness platform has struck a deal to make Bowie its latest artist series. Alongside the musician’s full catalog, Peloton commissioned three exclusive remixes from St. Vincent (“It’s No Game (Pt. 1)”), TOKiMONSTA (“Golden Years”), and Honey Dijon (“Let’s Dance”).

    “I chose “It’s No Game (Pt. 1)”, because it has a part 2 on the record, and I figured maybe Bowie wouldn’t mind so much if I made a part 3,” St. Vincent’s Annie Clark said of her contribution. “I wanted to take Bowie’s throat-shredding vocal take from part 1, and make it front and center. ‘Three steps to heavaaaaaaaaaaaahn…'”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “To me, I connect with Bowie as an amazing innovator,” added TOKiMONSTA’s Jennifer Lee. “He was always reinventing himself and pushing the envelope of music, while somehow never ceasing to be authentically himself. His experimental fashion choices are always a beacon for me to challenge my style and look.”

    The Bowie artist series will go live on Peloton starting January 19th. Previously, Peloton has presented artists series with The Beatles, Beyoncé, Taylor Swift, Foo Fighters, and Alicia Keys.

    Earlier this year, Peloton’s stock dropped by 11% after a scene in HBO’s And Just Like That… saw Chris Noth’s character suffer a heart attack after riding a Peloton bike. Pelton responded with a cheeky ad starring Noth and directed by Ryan Reynolds — which was later pulled following sexual misconduct allegations against Noth.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

right said fred neo-nazi livestream telegram white supremacist kkk

Right Said Fred Promote White Supremacy Livestream with Neo-Nazi Leader

January 16, 2022

Geese Colbert

Geese Perform "Low Era" on Colbert: Watch

January 16, 2022

Kanye and The Game PETA

PETA Blasts Kanye and The Game's Cover Art Depicting Skinned Monkey for New Single "Eazy"

January 16, 2022

Morgan Wallen MLK Fest

Morgan Wallen Makes Surprise Appearance at MLK Freedom Fest

January 16, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Bowie Coming to Peloton with New Remixes from St. Vincent, TOKiMONSTA

Menu Shop Search Sale