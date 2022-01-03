David Koechner Arrested on New Year’s Eve for DUI

David Koechner spent New Year’s Eve inside of a jail cell in Ventura County, California after being arrested on suspicion of DUI and a hit and run.

TMZ reports that Koechner was pulled over by police around 3:00 p.m. local time following reports of a car driving erratically and allegedly hitting a street sign. He was given a field sobriety tests, which he failed.

The 59-year-old actor, known for his roles in Anchorman and The Office, was booked at the Ventura County Jail at 5:15 p.m. local time and released the following morning shortly before 6:00 a.m.

Advertisement

Koechner has a court hearing scheduled for March 30th.

Consequence has reached out to Koechner’s representatives for additional information.