David Lee Roth Cancels Entire Las Vegas “Retirement” Residency

David Lee Roth’s apparent retirement party will have to wait, as the former Van Halen singer has canceled his entire Las Vegas residency. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer had previously declared the planned gigs at the House of Blues Las Vegas at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino would be his last shows ever.

The residency was initially slated to be comprised of five shows, and then expanded to nine when four more dates were added. Heading into the holiday weekend, the first two shows (December 31st and January 1st) were initially postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances related to COVID and out of an abundance of caution for those working and attending the shows.” Then on Monday (January 3rd), the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that all nine shows were canceled.

While COVID safety was cited for the initial postponement of the first two shows, no official reason was given for the cancelation of the entire residency. However, Roth cryptically shared an original art piece on social media that read, “A funny thing happened on the way to Las Vegas.”

When asked by Fox News Digital if the canceled residency meant that he would find another way to play his final shows, the veteran rocker responded, “It’s not about me anymore. When the benefits for Kentucky, Colorado, and Farm Aid kick in, call me.”

Back when he announced that the Vegas residency shows were to be his final performances, Roth insisted, “I’ve given you all I’ve got to give. It’s been an amazing, great run, no regrets, nothing to say about anybody. I’ll miss you all.”

He also revealed that his decision may have been related to health issues, remarking that he thought late bandmate Eddie Van Halen would outlive him. “I thought I might have been the first, frankly,” said Roth. “I might have thought the Marlboro Man might’ve gotten me. ‘Hey Ed, objects in the rearview mirror are probably me.’ … And my doctors, my handlers, compelled me to really address that every time I go onstage, I endanger that future.”

The Vegas gigs were a hot ticket, with the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporting that the entire run had sold out. All shows are marked “canceled” on Ticketmaster, and there has not been any announcement as to whether they will be rescheduled.