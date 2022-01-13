Degrassi Reboot Coming to HBO Max

Trends and cliques may come and go, but nothing endures like the allure of high school drama. HBO Max announced today that a reboot of Degrassi — the long-running Canadian teen drama series — is in the works. To keep you satiated until its 2023 premiere, the streaming platform has also picked up the US rights for all 14 seasons of Degrassi: The Next Generation.

Like its predecessor, the new Degrassi will focus on a set of Toronto high school students on their own paths toward self-discovery. Its 10 episodes will take a deep dive into the ensemble cast, who live “in the shadow of events that both bind them together and tear them apart.”

Degrassi will be helmed by showrunners Lara Azzopardi (Backstage, The Bold Type, Mary Kills People) and Julia Cohen (Riverdale, A Million Little Things, The Royals). We don’t know much more about the reboot just yet, but stay tuned here for more information as it comes.

As for Degrassi: The Next Generation — which, as you might remember, first made Drake famous — you can expect its episodes to drop on HBO Max sometime this spring. Until then, we’ll be catching up on the new season of that other HBO teen drama, Euphoria, which is executive produced by Drake himself. (It all comes full circle!)