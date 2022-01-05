Denzel Curry Announces New Album Melt My Eyez See Your Future

Denzel Curry had a relatively quiet 2021, but all of that is about to change. Today, the Carol City rapper announced his new album Melt My Eyez See Your Future, and shared a teaser trailer. Watch it below.

The clip’s closing credits reveal a strong list of collaborators including J.I.D., Rico Nasty, T-Pain, slowthai, and 6LACK, with production from Kenny Beats, Thundercat, Boi-1da, JPEGMAFIA, Robert Glasper, and many more. Melt My Eyez will mark Curry’s proper follow-up to 2019’s Zuu.

During an Instagram Live Q&A, Curry spoke about trying to make more accessible music in order to get his message across to a bigger audience and revealed he is in a better mental space than when he made Imperial and TA1300. However, he wasn’t able to share a release date.

In November 2020, Curry teased that his next album’s inspiration “came from a combination of what’s going on right now in the world and Akira Kurosawa films with Toshiro Mifune.” He added that it didn’t sound like any of his other projects.

In early 2021, Curry shared a remixed version of his UNLOCKED EP with Kenny Beats and hopped on J.I.D.’s “Bruuuh” remix. Later on in the year, he contributed to DC Comics’ Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack with “Bad Luck” and appeared on Jasiah’s “Art of War” alongside Rico Nasty. His only solo release of the year, “The Game” from the Madden NFL ’22 soundtrack, earned Rap Song of the Week honors.