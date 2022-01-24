Denzel Curry Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Single “Walkin”: Stream

Denzel Curry has dropped “Walkin,” the raw first single from his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, along with an accompanying music video. The Carol City rapper also announced a spring tour that will take him across North America before he heads to Europe and the UK.

Rapping over a haunting beat by rising producer Kal Banx, Curry tells the story of a world-weary traveler. “Ain’t no stopping in this dirty, filthy, rotten, nasty little world we call our home,” he sighs. “Ain’t no option for my partnas so they resort to scams and robbing/ Take away stress, we ganja coppin/ Blow it all out, it’s all forgotten.”

The sci-fi Western video directed by Adrian Villagomez sees Curry embarking on an epic journey across a desert planet, during which he collapses to his knees on several occasions before successfully facing off against John Wayne. Watch the clip below.

In a statement, Curry shared the inspiration for Melt My Eyez, one of the most anticipated albums of 2022. “I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry,” he said. “So a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.”

Curry kicks off the first North American leg of his international tour on April 1st in Denver, making stops in Seattle, Vancouver, and San Francisco before playing both weekends of Coachella. Then, he’ll head across the pond for a run of dates in the UK and Europe from late April through early June before closing out his trek back in North America.

See the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Serving as the follow-up to 2019’s ZUU, Melt My Eyez doesn’t have a release date as of yet. It will feature appearances from J.I.D, Rico Nasty, T-Pain, and more. Last year was a relatively quiet year for Curry. In addition to sharing a remixed version of his UNLOCKED EP with Kenny Beats, he hopped on J.I.D’s “Bruuuh” remix and appeared on Jasiah’s “Art of War” alongside Rico Nasty. His contribution to the Madden NFL ’22 soundtrack, “The Game,” earned Rap Song of the Week honors.

Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates:

04/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom

04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex

04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield

04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival

04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)

05/01 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre

05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

05/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

05/06 – Belgium, BE @ AB

05/08 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre

05/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom

05/12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club

05/13 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk

05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys

05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala

05/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra

05/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel-optics.de Arena

05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

05/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan

05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall

05/26 – Turku, FI @ Vanha Suurtori

05/27 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze

05/28 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub

05/30 – Kiev, UKR @ YBK

06/01 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio

06/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

06/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues

06/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore

06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore

06/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center

06/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s

06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom

06/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey

07/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren