Denzel Curry Announces 2022 Tour, Shares New Single “Walkin”: Stream

Curry's new album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, arrives later this year

denzel curry walkin new song video 2022 tour dates north america europe
Denzel Curry’s “Walkin” video
January 24, 2022 | 1:00pm ET

    Denzel Curry has dropped “Walkin,” the raw first single from his upcoming album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, along with an accompanying music video. The Carol City rapper also announced a spring tour that will take him across North America before he heads to Europe and the UK.

    Rapping over a haunting beat by rising producer Kal Banx, Curry tells the story of a world-weary traveler. “Ain’t no stopping in this dirty, filthy, rotten, nasty little world we call our home,” he sighs. “Ain’t no option for my partnas so they resort to scams and robbing/ Take away stress, we ganja coppin/ Blow it all out, it’s all forgotten.”

    The sci-fi Western video directed by Adrian Villagomez sees Curry embarking on an epic journey across a desert planet, during which he collapses to his knees on several occasions before successfully facing off against John Wayne. Watch the clip below.

    Related Video

    In a statement, Curry shared the inspiration for Melt My Eyez, one of the most anticipated albums of 2022. “I like traditional hip-hop, I like drum and bass, I like trap, I like poetry,” he said. “So a lot of that is going to be interwoven in this album including jazz and a lot of genres that I came up on as a kid and just being in my parents’ house. This album is made up of everything that I couldn’t give you on TA13OO or Imperial because I was going through depression anger issues.”

    Curry kicks off the first North American leg of his international tour on April 1st in Denver, making stops in Seattle, Vancouver, and San Francisco before playing both weekends of Coachella. Then, he’ll head across the pond for a run of dates in the UK and Europe from late April through early June before closing out his trek back in North America.

    See the complete itinerary below. Tickets go on sale this Friday, January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Serving as the follow-up to 2019’s ZUU, Melt My Eyez doesn’t have a release date as of yet. It will feature appearances from J.I.D, Rico Nasty, T-Pain, and more. Last year was a relatively quiet year for Curry. In addition to sharing a remixed version of his UNLOCKED EP with Kenny Beats, he hopped on J.I.D’s “Bruuuh” remix and appeared on Jasiah’s “Art of War” alongside Rico Nasty. His contribution to the Madden NFL ’22 soundtrack, “The Game,” earned Rap Song of the Week honors.

    Denzel Curry 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/01 – Denver, CO @ Mission Ballroom
    04/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Complex
    04/04 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    04/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/07 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    04/09 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
    04/10 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield
    04/17 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
    04/24 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Festival
    04/29 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 (TV Studio)
    05/01 – Dublin, IE @ Olympia Theatre
    05/02 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
    05/04 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    05/06 – Belgium, BE @ AB
    05/08 – Tilburg, NL @ 013 Poppodium
    05/09 – Paris, FR @ Elysee Montmartre
    05/10 – Frankfurt, DE @ Zoom
    05/12 – Esch-sur-Alzette, LU @ Rockhal Club
    05/13 – Munich, DE @ Backstage Werk
    05/15 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
    05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Mala Sportovni Hala
    05/17 – Zurich, CH @ X-Tra
    05/20 – Hamburg, DE @ Edel-optics.de Arena
    05/21 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    05/22 – Stockholm, SE @ Fållan
    05/24 – Oslo, NO @ Rockefeller Music Hall
    05/26 – Turku, FI @ Vanha Suurtori
    05/27 – St. Petersburg, RU @ Morze
    05/28 – Moscow, RU @ Glavclub
    05/30 – Kiev, UKR @ YBK
    06/01 – Krakow, PL @ Klub Studio
    06/02 – Warsaw, PL @ Torwar
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
    06/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
    06/21 – Orlando, FL @ House of Blues
    06/22 – Miami, FL @ Fillmore
    06/24 – New Orleans, LA @ Fillmore
    06/25 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
    06/26 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s
    06/28 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
    06/30 – Albuquerque, NM @ El Rey
    07/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

