Dirty Honey Cover Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” on a Frozen Lake for NHL Winter Classic: Watch

Dirty Honey covered Prince’s “Let’s Go Crazy” on a frozen lake as part of the festivities for the NHL Winter Classic hockey game, hosted on New Year’s Day in Minneapolis.

The Los Angeles-based band surely aren’t used to sub-freezing temperatures, but they turned in a lively and inspired version of the Purple Rain opener — a cover worthy of the hometown hero Prince himself. Lest we not forget, the Purple One performed his iconic Super Bowl XLI halftime show in inclement conditions back in 2007.

The NHL Winter Classic takes place annually on New Year’s Day and pits two of the league’s teams against one another in an outdoor venue. In fact, it was former NHL player Tyler Lassiter that put Dirty Honey on TNT’s radar for the Winter Classic performance.

Advertisement

“I found out about Dirty Honey through former NHL player Scottie Upshall and have been a fan of the band ever since,” said Turner Sports’ Tyler Lassiter, who directed the clip with Craig Murray. “I had read that [singer] Marc LaBelle was a big hockey guy, and as soon as we landed the NHL deal on TNT earlier this year, my first thought was that we would do something with these guys at some point.”

Lassiter continued: “When we came up with this concept, all the stars seemed to align. We needed a band who could faithfully pull off a legit Prince cover as well as one passionate enough to agree to shoot on a frozen lake in northern Minnesota in mid-December. The boys crushed it.”

Dirty Honey also recorded a full-length version of “Let’s Go Crazy” in Los Angeles at NRG Studios. That version was mixed by Chris Lord-Alge and is now available on digital platforms via Dirt Records.

Advertisement

The band is now set to embark on a major 30-date co-headlining tour with Wolfgang Van Halen’s band Mammoth WVH later this month. We recently spoke with LaBelle and Wolfgang about the trek, which has been dubbed the “Young Guns” tour. Get tickets via Ticketmaster.

You can check out Dirty Honey’s frozen-lake cover of “Let’s Go Crazy” and hear the studio version below, followed by our video interview with Marc LaBelle and Wolfgang Van Halen.

Advertisement