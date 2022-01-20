Disclosure Announce 2022 US Tour

Disclosure are headed on the road in spring 2022 with US tour dates shoehorned amongst festival appearances.

Kicking off on April 9th in Seattle, the jaunt includes shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC before wrapping up with a two-night stand at New York City’s The Brooklyn Mirage in May. The British electronic duo are also playing US festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Electric Forest.

Tickets go on sale on January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below, and snag your tickets here.

Disclosure last released 2021’s Never Enough EP, which came on the heels of their 2020 album, ENERGY. A press statement reveals the Disclosure are “sitting on a wealth of exciting new music,” so expect to hear more from the group this year.

Disclosure 2022 Tour Dates:

04/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre

04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl

04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival

04/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland

04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Radius

05/06 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

05/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

05/10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!

05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest