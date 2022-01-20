Disclosure Announce 2022 US Tour

Disclosure are headed on the road in spring 2022 with US tour dates shoehorned amongst festival appearances.
Kicking off on April 9th in Seattle, the jaunt includes shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC before wrapping up with a two-night stand at New York City’s The Brooklyn Mirage in May. The British electronic duo are also playing US festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Electric Forest.
Tickets go on sale on January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below, and snag your tickets here.
Disclosure last released 2021’s Never Enough EP, which came on the heels of their 2020 album, ENERGY. A press statement reveals the Disclosure are “sitting on a wealth of exciting new music,” so expect to hear more from the group this year.
Disclosure 2022 Tour Dates:
04/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
04/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
05/06 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
05/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
05/10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest