Disclosure Announce 2022 US Tour

In support of the duo's 2020 album, ENERGY, and 2021 EP, Never Enough

Disclosure, photo by Hollie Fernando
January 20, 2022 | 2:41pm ET

    Disclosure are headed on the road in spring 2022 with US tour dates shoehorned amongst festival appearances.

    Kicking off on April 9th in Seattle, the jaunt includes shows in San Francisco, Chicago, and Washington, DC before wrapping up with a two-night stand at New York City’s The Brooklyn Mirage in May. The British electronic duo are also playing US festivals like Coachella, Bonnaroo, and Electric Forest.

    Tickets go on sale on January 28th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Check out the full itinerary below, and snag your tickets here.

    Disclosure last released 2021’s Never Enough EP, which came on the heels of their 2020 album, ENERGY. A press statement reveals the Disclosure are “sitting on a wealth of exciting new music,” so expect to hear more from the group this year.

    Disclosure 2022 Tour Dates:
    04/09 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theatre
    04/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    04/16 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
    04/20 – Santa Barbara, CA @ Santa Barbara Bowl
    04/23 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival
    04/27 – Kansas City, MO @ Arvest Bank Theatre at The Midland
    04/29 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/30 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    05/01 – Chicago, IL @ Radius
    05/06 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    05/07 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    05/10 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live!
    05/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
    05/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ The Brooklyn Mirage
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival
    06/23 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest

