Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dolly Parton Announces New Album Run, Rose, Run; Shares “Blue Jeans and Faded Dreams”: Stream

The LP will be released on March 4th

dolly parton run rose run new album blue jeans and faded dreams lyric video lead single stream
Dolly Parton, photo courtesy of the artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 14, 2022 | 11:58am ET

    New music from Dolly Parton is on the way. Today, the country icon has announced the coming release of her 48th (!) solo album Run, Rose, Run, slated for release on March 4th.

    The LP will serve as a companion piece to Parton’s novel of the same name, which she co-authored with James Patterson and is set to hit shelves three days later on March 7th.

    In advance of the studio set, the singer has shared the lead single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” explaining in a statement, “So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs. Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Put on my jeans, my favorite shirt/ Pull up my boots and hit the dirt/ Finally doing something I’ve dreamed of for years,” Parton sings on the optimistic track. “Don’t know quite what to expect/ A little scared, but what the heck/ My desire is always greater than my fear.”

    In addition to the single, Run, Rose, Run will also feature collaborations with Ben Haggard (“Demons”), Joe Nichols (“Lost and Found”), and Richard Dennison (“Love or Lust”).

    Watch the cute lyric video for “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” below, and check out the album’s artwork and complete tracklist after the jump. Preorders for Run, Rose, Run are ongoing.

    Advertisement

    Last July, Parton re-created the look from her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for her husband’s 79th birthday, which Keanu Reeves revealed in a December interview was actually sewn by his costume designer mother, Patricia Taylor.

    Run, Rose, Run Artwork:

    dolly parton run rose run new album artwork

    Run, Rose, Run Tracklist:
    01. Run
    02. Big Dreams and Faded Jeans
    03. Demons (with Ben Haggard)
    04. Driven
    05. Snakes in the Grass
    06. Blue Bonnet Breeze
    07. Woman Up and Take It Like a Man
    08. Firecracker
    09. Secrets
    10. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)
    11. Dark Night, Bright Future
    12. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Brandon Boyd Dime in My Dryer new single stream

Incubus Frontman Brandon Boyd Shares New Single "Dime in My Dryer": Stream

January 14, 2022

bright eyes thin lizzy running back

Bright Eyes Share Cover of Thin Lizzy's "Running Back": Stream

January 14, 2022

jid 21 savage baby tate surround sound

J.I.D Teams Up with 21 Savage and Baby Tate for "Surround Sound": Stream

January 14, 2022

earl sweatshirt new album sick stream

Earl Sweatshirt Drops New Album SICK!: Stream

January 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dolly Parton Announces New Album Run, Rose, Run; Shares "Blue Jeans and Faded Dreams": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale