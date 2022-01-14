Dolly Parton Announces New Album Run, Rose, Run; Shares “Blue Jeans and Faded Dreams”: Stream

New music from Dolly Parton is on the way. Today, the country icon has announced the coming release of her 48th (!) solo album Run, Rose, Run, slated for release on March 4th.

The LP will serve as a companion piece to Parton’s novel of the same name, which she co-authored with James Patterson and is set to hit shelves three days later on March 7th.

In advance of the studio set, the singer has shared the lead single “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans,” explaining in a statement, “So many people come to Nashville with their sack of songs. Whether they’re running from anything or not, they’re running towards a future. That’s what ‘Big Dreams and Faded Jeans’ is all about.”

Advertisement

Related Video

“Put on my jeans, my favorite shirt/ Pull up my boots and hit the dirt/ Finally doing something I’ve dreamed of for years,” Parton sings on the optimistic track. “Don’t know quite what to expect/ A little scared, but what the heck/ My desire is always greater than my fear.”

In addition to the single, Run, Rose, Run will also feature collaborations with Ben Haggard (“Demons”), Joe Nichols (“Lost and Found”), and Richard Dennison (“Love or Lust”).

Watch the cute lyric video for “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans” below, and check out the album’s artwork and complete tracklist after the jump. Preorders for Run, Rose, Run are ongoing.

Advertisement

Last July, Parton re-created the look from her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for her husband’s 79th birthday, which Keanu Reeves revealed in a December interview was actually sewn by his costume designer mother, Patricia Taylor.

Run, Rose, Run Artwork:

Run, Rose, Run Tracklist:

01. Run

02. Big Dreams and Faded Jeans

03. Demons (with Ben Haggard)

04. Driven

05. Snakes in the Grass

06. Blue Bonnet Breeze

07. Woman Up and Take It Like a Man

08. Firecracker

09. Secrets

10. Lost and Found (with Joe Nichols)

11. Dark Night, Bright Future

12. Love or Lust (with Richard Dennison)