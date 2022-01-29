Dorothy Announces New Album and Tour, Unveils “Rest in Peace”: Stream

Dorothy has returned with a dramatic new single, “Rest in Peace,” as well as details on a new album, Gifts From the Holy Ghost, and a 2022 US tour.
While Gifts From the Holy Ghost has no release date yet, a press release reveals that the album will arrive this spring. The headlining tour, meanwhile, kicks off March 21st in San Diego and runs through a May 19th gig in Anaheim, California. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
The music video for “Rest in Peace” certainly fits the song, with Dorothy appearing in an elegant, mysterious black veil in one scene, performing with her band in another, and appearing in a room with chains hanging from the ceiling in yet another visual. Watch the Nick Peterson-directed and Linda Strawberry-edited music video below.
Dorothy says “Rest In Peace” is about “breaking free from oppression, burying demons and reclaiming sovereignty and power.”
Gifts From the Holy Ghost, due in the spring, will mark Dorothy’s third studio album and follow-up to 2018’s 28 Days in the Valley. For recording, Dorothy tapped former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen, Phil X, Scott Stevens, Trevor Lukather, Joel Hamilton and more. Chris Lord Alge produced the set.
“I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” Dorothy adds. “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question, ‘Does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free?’ If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”
Check out the video for “Rest in Peace” and the tour itinerary below, followed by the single art and Dorothy’s recent appearance on the Consequence podcast Going There with Dr. Mike.
Dorothy 2022 US Tour Dates:
03/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
03/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
03/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
03/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish at HOB
04/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
04/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
04/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
04/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation
04/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
04/12 – Towson, MD @ Recher
04/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
04/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
04/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
04/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
04/21 – Portland, ME @ Aura
04/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Bluestone
04/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
04/28 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
04/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
05/01 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
05/03 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
05/06 – Wichita, KA @ Temple Live
05/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit
05/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
05/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
05/13 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
05/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
05/15 – Reno, NV @ Virginia St. Brewing
05/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ Parish at HOB
05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival
Single Artwork:
