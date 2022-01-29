Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Dorothy Announces New Album and Tour, Unveils “Rest in Peace”: Stream

The singer's Gifts From the Holy Ghost album arrives this spring.

Dorothy album tour single
Dorothy (photo by Courtney Dellafiora)
Advertisement
Advertisement
January 29, 2022 | 1:53pm ET

    Dorothy has returned with a dramatic new single, “Rest in Peace,” as well as details on a new album, Gifts From the Holy Ghost, and a 2022 US tour.

    While Gifts From the Holy Ghost has no release date yet, a press release reveals that the album will arrive this spring. The headlining tour, meanwhile, kicks off March 21st in San Diego and runs through a May 19th gig in Anaheim, California. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    The music video for “Rest in Peace” certainly fits the song, with Dorothy appearing in an elegant, mysterious black veil in one scene, performing with her band in another, and appearing in a room with chains hanging from the ceiling in yet another visual. Watch the Nick Peterson-directed and Linda Strawberry-edited music video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Dorothy says “Rest In Peace” is about “breaking free from oppression, burying demons and reclaiming sovereignty and power.”

    Gifts From the Holy Ghost, due in the spring, will mark Dorothy’s third studio album and follow-up to 2018’s 28 Days in the Valley. For recording, Dorothy tapped former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen, Phil X, Scott Stevens, Trevor Lukather, Joel Hamilton and more. Chris Lord Alge produced the set.

    going there dorothy
     Editor's Pick
    Dorothy Martin on the Power of Spirituality in Addiction Recovery

    “I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” Dorothy adds. “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question, ‘Does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free?’ If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”

    Advertisement

    Check out the video for “Rest in Peace” and the tour itinerary below, followed by the single art and Dorothy’s recent appearance on the Consequence podcast Going There with Dr. Mike.

    Dorothy 2022 US Tour Dates:
    03/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box
    03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater
    03/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
    03/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn
    03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada
    03/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs
    03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish at HOB
    04/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall
    04/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall
    04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East
    04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
    04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground
    04/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall
    04/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation
    04/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl
    04/12 – Towson, MD @ Recher
    04/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box
    04/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater
    04/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon
    04/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
    04/21 – Portland, ME @ Aura
    04/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland
    04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Bluestone
    04/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews
    04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
    04/28 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s
    04/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
    05/01 – Madison, WI @ Majestic
    05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
    05/03 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar
    05/06 – Wichita, KA @ Temple Live
    05/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit
    05/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    05/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
    05/13 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon
    05/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne
    05/15 – Reno, NV @ Virginia St. Brewing
    05/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ Parish at HOB
    05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

    Single Artwork:

    Dorothy, "Rest in Peace," single art

    Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

bleachers 2022 tour wolf alice beabadoobee blue de tigre charli bliss the lemon twigs tickets

Bleachers Announce 2022 Tour

January 28, 2022

Kid Rock mask

Kid Rock Threatens to Cancel Concerts Where Vaccine Mandates Are Enforced

January 28, 2022

tickets on sale interpol kim gordon bob dylan bad bunny

On Sale This Week: Bad Bunny, Bob Dylan, Interpol, The Decemberists, and More

January 26, 2022

baby keem spring 2022 tour dates

Baby Keem Announces Spring 2022 Tour

January 26, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dorothy Announces New Album and Tour, Unveils "Rest in Peace": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale