Dorothy Announces New Album and Tour, Unveils “Rest in Peace”: Stream

Dorothy has returned with a dramatic new single, “Rest in Peace,” as well as details on a new album, Gifts From the Holy Ghost, and a 2022 US tour.

While Gifts From the Holy Ghost has no release date yet, a press release reveals that the album will arrive this spring. The headlining tour, meanwhile, kicks off March 21st in San Diego and runs through a May 19th gig in Anaheim, California. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

The music video for “Rest in Peace” certainly fits the song, with Dorothy appearing in an elegant, mysterious black veil in one scene, performing with her band in another, and appearing in a room with chains hanging from the ceiling in yet another visual. Watch the Nick Peterson-directed and Linda Strawberry-edited music video below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Dorothy says “Rest In Peace” is about “breaking free from oppression, burying demons and reclaiming sovereignty and power.”

Gifts From the Holy Ghost, due in the spring, will mark Dorothy’s third studio album and follow-up to 2018’s 28 Days in the Valley. For recording, Dorothy tapped former Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook, Breaking Benjamin’s Keith Wallen, Phil X, Scott Stevens, Trevor Lukather, Joel Hamilton and more. Chris Lord Alge produced the set.

“I think this album is going to speak to a lot of people, it’s meant to be healing, unifying, eye-opening, ear-opening, heart-opening and celebratory,” Dorothy adds. “I wanted to make the realest album I could make, and I went in with the question, ‘Does this make me feel alive? Does it make me feel free?’ If a song didn’t give me chills or make my heart soar, then it didn’t make the cut.”

Advertisement

Check out the video for “Rest in Peace” and the tour itinerary below, followed by the single art and Dorothy’s recent appearance on the Consequence podcast Going There with Dr. Mike.

Dorothy 2022 US Tour Dates:

03/21 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box

03/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Nile Theater

03/24 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

03/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn

03/27 – Dallas, TX @ Granada

03/28 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Downstairs

03/30 – New Orleans, LA @ Parish at HOB

04/01 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl Music Hall

04/02 – Huntsville, AL @ Mars Music Hall

04/03 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

04/05 – Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

04/06 – Charlotte, NC @ Underground

04/08 – Charleston, SC @ Charleston Music Hall

04/09 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation

04/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Brooklyn Bowl

04/12 – Towson, MD @ Recher

04/13 – Harrisburg, PA @ Mickey’s Black Box

04/15 – Montclair, NJ @ Wellmont Theater

04/16 – Syracuse, NY @ Lost Horizon

04/20 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

04/21 – Portland, ME @ Aura

04/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues Cleveland

04/24 – Columbus, OH @ Bluestone

04/26 – Detroit, MI @ St. Andrews

04/27 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

04/28 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ Piere’s

04/30 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues

05/01 – Madison, WI @ Majestic

05/02 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

05/03 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

05/05 – Kansas City, MO @ Record Bar

05/06 – Wichita, KA @ Temple Live

05/08 – Denver, CO @ Summit

05/10 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

05/11 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

05/13 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/14 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne

05/15 – Reno, NV @ Virginia St. Brewing

05/18 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

05/19 – Anaheim, CA @ Parish at HOB

05/27 – Napa Valley, CA @ BottleRock Festival

Single Artwork:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Listen via: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pandora | Stitcher | Google | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Advertisement