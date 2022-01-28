Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Drakeo the Ruler’s Family Filing $20 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Live Nation

He was stabbed and killed backstage at the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival in December

drakeo the ruler $20 million wrongful death lawsuit live nation
Drakeo the Ruler, photo by Wyatt Winfrey
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
January 28, 2022 | 11:24am ET

    The family of late rapper Drakeo the Ruler (born Darrell Caldwell) announced on Thursday (January 27th) they are filing a $20 million wrongful death lawsuit against Live Nation and other organizers of the Once Upon a Time in L.A. festival, where he was fatally stabbed backstage in December. The case will be filed next week.

    In a press conference, the family’s attorney James Bryant played a video that surfaced online of the backstage melee that led to Drakeo’s death. “Mr. Caldwell was essentially lynched by over 40 to 60 people, and as you also saw, Mr. Caldwell had no security,” Bryant said. “That video ran for a full minute and you didn’t see one security officer there. The video you saw was one of the last few moments of Darrell Caldwell’s life.”

    Bryant also cited Astroworld, Travis Scott’s November festival which resulted in the death of 10 people from a crowd surge. Live Nation is one of the parties named in a $750 million lawsuit filed on the behalf of attendees and family members of the victims. “This did not start with Astroworld,” he said. “It has happened time and time again.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The mother of Drakeo’s only child, Tianna Purtue, is suing on the behalf of their 5-year-old son Caiden. “There was no security in sight. No one was there to help until the absolute last moment where he’s fighting for his life,” she told Rolling Stone. “He’s backstage. He’s supposed to be protected as an artist. He’s coming to do a show for his fans, and he’s not even protected. It just doesn’t make sense.”

    Also named in the lawsuit are Live Nation subsidiary C3 Presents and Bobby Dee Presents. The festival organizers released a brief statement in response: “Once Upon a Time in L.A. joins Drakeo’s family, friends, and fans in grieving his loss. The festival is continuing to support local authorities in their investigation as they pursue the facts.”

    Drakeo was a major figure in the LA rap scene when he died, and his profile was extending to the mainstream after being released from jail in November 2020, thanks to co-signs from artists like Drake, who appeared on 2021’s “Talk to Me.”

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

our lady peace spiritual machines 2 kmw photo by Lindsey Blane

Our Lady Peace on Reuniting with Futurist Ray Kurzweil, Working with TV on the Radio’s Dave Sitek

January 28, 2022

joey bada$$ ejaculate sex lifeforce come cum bust a nut

Joey Bada$$ Won't Ejaculate During Sex to "Preserve My Lifeforce"

January 28, 2022

Kid Rock mask

Kid Rock Threatens to Cancel Concerts Where Vaccine Mandates Are Enforced

January 28, 2022

benny the butcher tana talk 4 album announcement j cole johnny ps caddy new single music video stream watch

Benny the Butcher Announces Tana Talk 4, Taps J. Cole for "Johnny P's Caddy": Stream

January 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Drakeo the Ruler's Family Filing $20 Million Wrongful Death Lawsuit Against Live Nation

Menu Shop Search Sale